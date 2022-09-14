New Hampshire GOP Senate primary: Trump-style candidate win expected to help keep seat blue

Don Bolduc, a Trump-style candidate who has echoed the former president’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen, won the Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Bolduc, a Trump-style candidate who has echoed the former president’s claims that the election was stolen, defeated his more moderate opponent, New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse.

He Victory declared Wednesday morning, Following Morse’s concession.

The victory for the retired brigadier general set up an outcome that Republicans had tried to avoid, believing that the election of Bolduc in November could cost him his chances of regaining the Senate majority. The Senate is 50-50, but Democrats control Vice President Kamala Harris’ power to sever ties.

National Republicans began pouring money into the Granite State in the weeks leading up to Tuesday night’s primary in an effort to boost Morse, who they believed was better positioned to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.

White Mountain PAC, a GOP-aligned PAC, spent $4.6 million to air ads in New Hampshire supporting Morse and criticizing Bolduc. The ads described Morse as “a tough conservative” who would complete construction of a wall on the southern border.

Another ad attacked Bolduc and pointed to Bolduc’s competence, saying “his crazy ideas won’t help us defeat (Democratic incumbent Sen.) Maggie Hassan.”

Democrats also got into the mix to boost Bolduc’s chances. Senate Majority PAC, which has ties to the Senate Democratic leadership, spent $3.2 million on ads calling Morse “another shady politician.” Politico reported.

In addition to claiming the election was stolen, Bolduc has supported the repeal of the 17th Amendment, which mandates that senators be elected by popular vote. He has also suggested that the FBI should be disbanded following the Justice Department’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Bolduc will face incumbent Hassan on the ballot in November. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democratic.”

Hassan won her party’s nomination against only token opposition, while Governor Chris Sunun won the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term. He is heavily favored against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party’s gubernatorial nomination.

Sherman, a state senator and physician, was quick to remind voters that Sununu signed the late-term abortion ban into law last year. “As governor I will stand up for our freedom and protect a woman’s right to choose, not in the den of extremists like Chris Sununu,” he said.

“The stakes are too high this November to change direction now,” Sununu countered in a statement.

Contributed by: Associated Press