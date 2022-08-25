New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant was injured and died, city officials said.

A Hamblett Electric employee was seriously injured Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and fire department personnel arrived.

The plant is physically located in Swansea, so the town has jurisdiction, officials said. The town and OSHA have launched investigations into what happened.

A message was returned to the electric company seeking comment.

“The plant is operating at this time with no expected impact on public service,” the city of Keene said in a news release, adding that some projects, such as the generator replacement project, have been put on hold.