New Hampshire authorities have announced that the case of missing child Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation.

“Harmony Montgomery was murdered in early December 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday, citing evidence gathered by authorities.

Montgomery went missing at the age of 5 sometime between November 28 and December 10, 2019, but two years later police were notified of her disappearance. Her remains have not been found.

“I am saddened that we stand here today to announce that the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is now officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester Police Chief Alan Aldenberg said at a news conference Thursday.

“As I have stated from the beginning and throughout this investigation, every effort has been made to bring Harmony home to her family. Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not and will not waver. Bringing Harmony home remains the number one. Priority for the Manchester Police Department,” the police chief added.

Montgomery went missing from her father’s custody in 2019, according to authorities, but a missing person’s report wasn’t filed until late last year when her non-custodial mother learned she had never been registered to attend school in her father’s hometown.

Montgomery’s younger brother’s adoptive father posted on Twitter Thursday that “Words are almost impossible and unfair to describe how our family feels on this very sad day.”

“Kids should be enjoying the joy they experience every summer. Instead, we are all in the depths of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand,” Miller said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our son, Jameson, will forever be challenged by trying to understand the cruel and senseless loss of his sister.”

The girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, has been held without bail since January on child abuse and other charges related to the case. His estranged wife and Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has been charged with fraud and other charges for allegedly collecting food stamps in the girl’s name after she last saw her and again lying to a grand jury.

In June, police returned to the former home where the young girl lived with her father and stepmother and were seen collecting evidence such as an old refrigerator.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not commenting further at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the young girl and her murder to come forward by calling or texting the 24-hour tipline: 603-203-6060.

