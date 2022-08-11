New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New video has emerged of a plane crash-landing on a California freeway on Tuesday that miraculously resulted in no injuries.

The new footage appears to come from a rear-view camera of a vehicle that had already driven by the scene of the crash. The camera captured the footage as the plane descended onto a busy highway and attempted an emergency landing. The plane impacted with the truck and slid into the barrier before bursting into flames.

The plane, a single-engine Pipe PA-32, crashed on the 91 Freeway between Lincoln and Main in Corona, about 45 minutes’ drive east of Los Angeles, around 12:30 p.m. local time. It was attempting to make its way to the Corona Municipal Airport, but the pilot reported an unspecified “engine problem” and was forced to attempt an emergency landing.

A California plane crash-lands and burns on a freeway near Los Angeles

The Corona Fire Department said the plane broke up and caught fire, and the California Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the crash, including the two passengers on board.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the 91 Freeway as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The FAA told Fox News it is investigating the incident.