New films from Aronofsky, Polley, Östlund complete the extensive TIFF lineup.

Organizers said new films by Darren Aronofsky, Reuben Östlund and Sarah Polley will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival as anticipation rises for the first fully personal version of the world-famous event since the start of the pandemic.

After a continuous stream of one-off announcements, including the news that Sally El Hosaini Swimmers will open the festival, TIFF unveiled on Wednesday a list of 18 galas and 45 special presentations, rounding out its 47th edition.

As the pandemic forced film festivals around the world to become fully or semi-virtual, for the first time since 2019, the Toronto event will be held entirely in person.

“The magic of people coming together cannot be replicated in any other way,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey told CBC News.

“Something special happens when people get together at the cinema, reacting to the first time a movie was shown to the public, and we were excited to bring it back.”

Polly and Davis to direct highly anticipated Canadian films

Polley’s, Toronto native women talkone of the most anticipated films of the year, will have its international premiere at TIFF from 8 to 18 September.

Screen adaptation of the 2018 novel by Canadian writer Miriam Toews. women talk stars Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy as a group of Mennonite women who must reckon with a series of sexual assaults committed by men in their colony using drugs.

This year’s specials include Toronto native Sarah Polley’s Women Speak, which will have its international premiere at TIFF following its world premiere at one of America’s fall festivals. (SHS)

“Sarah Polley is an icon in this country and a wonderful artist, and we are very pleased that her new film women talk“, – said Bailey. – I think that many people read the novel by Miriam Toews, and it’s very interesting to see what she did with it.”

Elsewhere in the lineup is Aronofsky. WHALEstarring American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser as a man struggling with severe obesity who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Mary Nighy thriller filmed in Toronto Alice Darling and the last film by Canadian documentary maker Hubert Davis, Black iceare among the announced films.

Black ice tells the true story of the first all-black Maritimes hockey team, exploring the history of racism and anti-black segregation in Canadians’ favorite pastime. According to Bailey, this is a film that every Canadian should see.

“I have seen [an] a huge evolution in the time that I have been involved in Canadian cinema. One of the most amazing things is the variety of stories that are being told now, as well as those who tell them,” he added, noting that another film shown at the festival this year is a film by Clement Virgo. Brotherthe action takes place in the black community of Scarborough.

“There is a much more diverse range of directors and stories that are being told on screen.”

Big star power in front of the camera, behind the camera

Movie stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Nicolas Cage, Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain and Anya-Taylor Joy will receive top marks at this year’s festival.

Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. The actress will star in TIFF 2022 Causeway as a soldier suffering from a traumatic brain injury. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

Lawrence will play dam like a soldier with a traumatic brain injury; Cage in a Western epic Butcher’s Crossing; while Farrell reunites with In Bruges directed by Martin McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson for Banshee of Inisherina.

Chastain Leads Thriller good nurseand Joy stars alongside Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes in the comedy-horror produced by Adam McKay, Menu.

Last week, the organizers announced that Steven Spielberg would make his TIFF debut with legendsthe semi-autobiographical story of his upbringing in 1950s Arizona, starring Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano, is a highly coveted booty in the highly competitive world of festivals.

Some of this year’s most popular games are produced and distributed by major streaming platforms, including the opening movie. Swimmers and Ryan Johnson Glass Bow: Knives Out Story, both of which will eventually stream on Netflix. Peter Farrelly The Greatest Beer Runwhich starred Zac Efron and Bill Murray, will be distributed by Apple TV+.

“This year, I think there will be a very healthy mix of films from traditional studios that have been around for over a hundred years, with some of the new streaming platforms, independent films that are available for sale,” Bailey said.

But he says that this year there will be a focus on the personal theatrical experience, with just 20 feature films available for digital screening.

This contrasts with the extensive online offerings at the start of the pandemic, when the festival used a hybrid model, making it accessible to viewers who were unable to travel or attend in person.

“It’s extremely difficult to get a company that made a movie for, say, $5 million, $10 million, sometimes $100 million, to make it widely available online weeks or months before it hits theaters,” Bailey said. adding that the filmmakers make their films to be shown in theaters.

“They have a rare opportunity during film festivals to be there with the audience. So that’s something we never want to give up.”

New films from Ostlund, Lelio, Mendes

Among the things that distinguish Toronto from other fall festivals such as Venice and Telluride is its audience, which Bailey says is known as “one of the most informed and enthusiastic moviegoers in the world.”

“They are movie savvy. They will not come with knives to the cinema,” he said. “They come to be really surprised, to be entertained, to be informed about what the film is showing them.”

Several well-known directors will bring their films to Toronto this year, including Swedish director Ruben Östlund. His last Triangle of sadnessis a satirical comedy about a group of wealthy people who are trapped on an island after their cruise ship sank.

Chinese actress Tang Wei (left), South Korean director Park Chang Wook and South Korean actor Park Hae Il (right) pose for photographers during a press conference to promote the movie “Decision to Leave” in Seoul, South Korea, June 2. (Ahn Young Joon/Associated Press)

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio Miracle — Written by Irish-Canadian playwright Emma Donoghue and starring Florence Pugh — will premiere in Canada at TIFF. South Korean maestro Park Chan-wook to present his mystery film The decision to leave in Toronto for its North American premiere.

New films from British directors Joanna Hogg (Eternal daughter) and Sam Mendes (Empire of Light), the latest love story starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, were also among the films announced Thursday.