New faces, same storylines: can Bayern make it through the Bundesliga again?

Mmeet the new boss like the old boss. While the first Bundesliga weekend had familiar themes and outcomes, it certainly had a lot to say. Some will tut or shrug, but they don’t have to. “You don’t go to the theater because you wonder what the swan from Swan Lake will be like,” as Martin Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung put it.

Let’s start with what the world most expected, or at least feared. Bayern Munich started the 2022-2023 season like a hurricane, not so much pulling back the curtain on Friday night’s campaign at Eintracht Frankfurt, but tearing it down and throwing it back. Even the thought that without the deceased Robert Lewandowski the champions could hardly get on their feet quickly faded away. Julian Nagelsmann’s team was ferocious and Sadio Mane immediately joined the vertical onslaught. It was clear from the coach’s celebration on the touchline how excited he was for his team’s performance.

Football transfer rumors: Leroy Sane from Bayern to Manchester United? Read more

At the 42nd minute of the new season, Bayern had already taken a 5-0 lead away from their shell-shocked hosts, all the hostility of the famous Deutsche Bank Park could not be compared with the militant mood of the champions. Moaning about the same old Bayern is to ignore the actual content – it may have been pretty much one-sided, but it was also exciting. Manet, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller are already shining, while Jamal Musiala has excelled again. Without Lewandowski, you need to look for other ways. Joshua Kimmich had many targets when he scored a free kick in the fifth minute. In case he ignored them all and tipped the ball over the wall into the corner of the net, blinding Kevin Trapp. He was one of five different scorers that evening.

It was a punishment for Eintracht, but in fact they got off lightly. They could and should have missed double figures, but the visitors hit the woodwork three times and Müller converted an almost impossible-to-miss opportunity at the top of an avalanche of goals in the first half. — How should I say it? Muller shrugged after the match. “It’s probably already circulating on the Internet.”

Luckily, his fears of instant digital notoriety make it hard to fit a slip into a 90-second highlights package that already has seven goals. Müller’s fumble in a nutshell rattled Frankfurt on Friday night. Bayern could afford more than a few moments of extravagance, not least when Manuel Neuer veered off his net and tripped over the ball to give debutant replacement Randal Colo Muani a barely consoling goal. Europa League winners under Oliver Glasner usually expected things to get easier from here, except now they’re on their way to Helsinki for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday. So maybe next week it will get easier, even if before that they are faced with the possibility of losing Filip Kostic to Juventus.

Six hours north and less than a day later, the Union Berlin was climbing its own mountain, perhaps even steeper, given their comparative resources. Since Bayern lost Lewandowski, the Köpenick side have fared their best without Taiwo Avonia, their top scorer last season, their all-time top scorer in the top flight, whose 15 Bundesliga goals last season included one on the final day, confirming qualification of the Union to the Europa League.

Fans of Union Berlin were happy to win the derby. Photograph: Philip Singer/EPA

Like Bayern, Union also coped with the loss of the main source of goals – and at the biggest stage, in the Berlin derby. Jordan Zibatcheu, who got his new team out of trouble in the DfB Pokal draw at level four in Chemnitzer last week, claimed full hero status with a clever header near the post from a cross from Sheraldo Becker, and then Becker scored a stylish second goal. The Dutchman will be asked to step up after Avoni. Robin Knoche’s headbutt meant Union was home and he was kicked out of the hose long before Dodi Lukebakio’s late consolation.

This handed Union a fourth straight derby win and now any mild optimism for Hertha at the start of the season has been shattered – this all-encompassing defeat was a pitiful continuation of last week’s Pokal elimination at Eintracht Braunschweig, in which they squandered their first two-goal leads. Union finished 24 points ahead of Hertha last season to arrive in European competition, in which they will play their home games at the Hertha Olympiastadion for the second straight season, although this time a level up. Their urban rivals have a long way to go to get back up to date.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nico Schulz has been accused of domestic violence. Read more

However, manners that emphasize raising standards and expectations are important to the Union – they are not content with simply managing the capital. Sports director Oliver Runert and coach Urs Fischer both had harsh words for their team after their recent performances, and it was still in their minds even after the win. “For me, reaction was almost more important than winning,” Fischer said. “We demanded and expected this from ourselves after the cup match.”

Even if some Bundesliga markers are in the same place, this year the route will be different. He promises us a lot of pleasure.

Topics for discussion

Borussia Dortmund kicked off their campaign with a not always comfortable win over Leverkusen. Considering they conceded the fastest goal in Bundesliga history to Karim Bellarabi in the same opening day game in 2014, smashing their season’s hopes by nine seconds, the victory that a Marco Reus goal brought was not bad at all, even if they had to dig in the end – and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, one of the outstanding players of last season, had to distinguish himself again. “The most important thing,” returned coach Edin Terzic said, “is that we defended with all our might.” If you cannot have complete security, you can at least have complete involvement.

Karim Adeyemi (centre) was looking great for Dortmund before he got injured. Photographer: Thilo Schmülgen/Reuters

Perhaps more worrying about last season’s injury worries that followed BVB this season. With Niklas Süle already on the sidelines, Karim Adeyemi withdrew in the first half after a flashy debut. In the meantime, the club appear to have found a replacement for the ailing Sebastian Haller, with Cologne’s Anthony Modest due to join this week at the end of his season of redemption in the cathedral city. It’s expensive for a short-term solution, with reports of a €5m fee and a €6m salary on a one-year contract, but Modest’s physical profile and familiarity with the Bundesliga made the difference.

Leipzig may have looked even more in need of a striker as they squandered a series of chances at Stuttgart after Christopher Nkunku’s first goal, and Nauiru Ahamada’s stylish first goal in the Bundesliga gave the hosts a point. The upcoming return of Timo Werner to the club from Chelsea on a permanent basis should solve some of the problems and is indicative of the club’s growing ambitions.