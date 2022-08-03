New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The new executive director of the liberal dark money education group, which aims to counter conservative-led school reform ahead of the midterms, has repeatedly called for police to be defended.

Heather Harding celebrated her New role as Executive Director On Monday, the Campaign for Our Shared Future tweeted, “An incredible opportunity to lead this organization on the front lines of the fight for equity and inclusion in public education.”

Campaign for Our Shared Future, a grassroots and nonpartisan effort, is one of the most prominent left-wing dark money networks in the United States. It began with conservative parents bombarding school board meetings in several states over what they say their local schools are teaching children critical race theory and gender ideology.

Harding told Politico on Monday that the group has already raised $9 million and has identified 15 states in the interim and 2024, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to SocialBlade, a social media analytics tool, Harding Deleted 2,588 tweets Last week.

Several of the tweets currently active on Harding’s account decry law enforcement as irredeemable and inhumane.

Harding tweeted on June 5, 2020, during the national George Floyd unrest.

“Stop calling them law enforcement–they still don’t follow the damn law! #Stopkillingus #Defundthepolice,” she wrote in one letter. Next tweet.

“Defund the police. Fund the schools,” Harding declared On May 31, 2020.

Campaign for Our Shared Future Fox News Digital did not respond to a request for comment.

Campaign for Our Shared Future, the group’s 501(c)(3) education arm, is financially sponsored by the New Venture Fund, according to Washington, DC business records. Meanwhile, the Campaign for Our Shared Future Action Fund, its 501(c)(4) advocacy arm, falls under the SixteenThirty Fund. Funds registered the respective groups in early May.

New Venture Fund and SixteenThirty Fund are both nonprofit incubators managed by DC-based consulting firm Arabella Advisors. The funds each provide their tax and legal status to dozens of left-wing nonprofits under their auspices. Because of this setup, the groups they sponsor financially are exempt from providing tax records to the IRS, further protecting information from the public, such as their finances.

The Arabella Advisors-run Dark Money Network, which also includes other nonprofit financial sponsors such as the Windward Fund, the Hopewell Fund and the North Fund, took in an astronomical $1.6 billion in cash from deep-pocketed Democratic donors in 2020, their most recent tax records show.

The website of the Campaign for Our Shared Future contains practically no information about the people associated with the group. Ernie Grigg, director of communications and research for the Campaign for Our Shared Future, told Fox News Digital in June that they are still very new and have nothing to add beyond their mission statement and information on their website.

“Every child deserves a comprehensive, meaningful education that supports their health, learning, and success in life,” Grigg wrote. “An excellent K-12 education that is inclusive and accessible to all is the foundation of a healthy multiracial democracy. Campaign for Our Shared Future fights for policies that sustain and ensure equitable, anti-racist programs, practices, and schools. A chance for every child and a bright future for all of us.”

“Our vision is a society that guarantees accessible, inclusive, high-quality education as a right for every child and a foundation for a healthy multi-racial democracy,” Grigg wrote.