New evidence shows Trump downplayed protests of deadly capital attack

By printveela editor

A screenshot from the House Select Jan. 6 panel shows Trump’s speech prepared for the day after the attack.

House Select Jan. 6 Committee


House Select Jan. 6 Committee

New evidence shared by a House select committee Jan. 6 shows that then-President Donald Trump edited a speech intended to strongly condemn the deadly attack on the Capitol last year.

A document of Trump’s Jan. 7, 2021 speech, titled “Remarks on National Healing,” crossed out several key sentences that would have more strongly condemned the siege. It also shows suggested edits for added words.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and former senior White House adviser, told a committee investigator during her recorded video interview that “it appears to be a copy of the draft of the remarks from that day. She said plans for the evening speech began after the riots.

The investigator asked her if she recognized the handwriting on the page, and she replied that she did.

“It looks like my father’s handwriting,” she said.

Committee member Elaine Luria, D-Va. The evidence, shared via Twitter, shows only a transcript of the speech’s comments and not the full document. New revelations from last Thursday’s hearing have been added to it Trump in an unedited outtake Refusal to say he lost the election or condemn the attackers more strongly.

Excerpt shared on Monday, Trump’s speech referred to the siege as a “heinous attack” and Trump’s false claim that he had “immediately” deployed military aid to the siege.

However, the document shows some minor and major edits. For example, the words “and sick” mean “Like all Americans, I am sick and sick of lawlessness, violence, and anarchy.”

These sentences, taken from a transcript of the speech shared by the panel, show major edits: “I am directing the Justice Department to ensure that all lawmakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We must send a clear message – not mercy, but justice. Legal consequences must be swift and firm.” .”

The speech also makes references to how the attackers don’t represent Trump or even delete his movement. Another reference to rioters, the words “you’re in jail” is crossed out and replaced by the handwritten “well pay.”

Witnesses told the panel that Trump’s Jan. 7 video was more forceful than the Jan. 6 video

“I thought we should give a statement on the 7th and clearly move on to the transition,” former Trump White House counsel Eric Hershman told committee investigators.

Son-in-law and former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said in his filmed committee interview that he and others brainstormed new comments that day.

“We thought it was important to further call for de-escalation,” Kushner said.

A video recording of President Donald Trump’s statement is played on January 7, 2021, as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is set to hear on July 21.

Al Drago/AP


Toggle caption

Al Drago/AP

A video recording of President Donald Trump’s statement is played on January 7, 2021, as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is set to hear on July 21.

Al Drago/AP

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said plans for the Jan. 7 speech were fueled largely by concerns that the 25th Amendment could potentially be invoked to oust Trump.

“So the primary reason I heard was, you know, ‘We didn’t do enough on the 6th, we need to get a strong message out there and protest this, otherwise, this will be your legacy,'” Hutchinson told investigators. The reason was, ‘Think about what will happen in the last 15 days of your presidency if we don’t do this, there’s already talk of enacting the 25th Amendment, you need this as cover.’ “

During an interview with the panel, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone said he believes Trump needs to be more critical of the attackers.

“In my opinion, the people who committed the violent acts, who went to the capitol, need to make it clear that what they did, they should be prosecuted and arrested,” he said.

