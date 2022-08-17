New Era chairman hails creation of Liverpool Supporters Council

The newly elected chairman of the Liverpool Supporters Council believes that the establishment of legally binding obligations to the club gives supporters an opportunity for optimism.

Joe Blott, who is also chairman of the Spirit of Shankly group, was one of 16 new board members who held their first meeting after signing with club officials.

“We are entering a new era of engagement with our club and I look forward to even closer collaboration with partners and affiliates,” said Blott. “This is a historic, groundbreaking work, a step into the unknown, but I truly believe it will benefit our current fans, but more importantly, be a legacy for future generations.

“This opportunity should be encouraging for the Fan Council and LFC supporters in general, and we need to capitalize on the new model.”

Liverpool have committed to consulting and engaging with supporters on key strategic issues such as matchdays, ticketing arrangements and supporter consent to heritage items. The obligation to interact with fans will be enshrined in the Club’s Charter.

“This is an important day in the club’s history and is of great strategic importance,” said Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes. “It’s important to us that we interact with our fans and that they can provide input on important strategic issues, having a Fan Council means we’ve put in place a more formal but meaningful process.”