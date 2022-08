New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New England Patriots made the playoffs last season behind rookie Mack Jones.

However, 2022 looks a little different. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has taken the Las Vegas Raiders job. Running back James White announced his retirement and Kyle Van Noy and JC Jackson left for the Los Angeles Chargers. A lot has changed.

In an AFC East that is more competitive than ever, the Patriots will have to fight hard to get back to the top.

Read below for the Patriots schedule, how to watch the games and where to watch them.

—

Week 1: New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 2: New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 3: New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens, September 25, 2022

TV: Fox

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 4: New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Week 5: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions, October 9, 2022

TV: 1 p.m. ET

Time: FOX

Week 6: New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns, October 16, 2022

TV: 1 p.m. ET

Time: CBS

Week 7: New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears, October 24, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 8: New England Patriots @ New York Jets, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 9: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 12: New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings, November 24, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Week 13: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, December 1, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 14: New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals, December 12, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Week 15: New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders, December 18, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Week 16: New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals, December 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 17: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 pm ET

Week 18: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD