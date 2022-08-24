New electric vehicle tax credits fuel talk of trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America has sparked fears of a trade war as the Biden administration’s domestic imperative and Democrats collide with the complex realities of globalization.

Democrats included the credit in the sweeping climate and health care policy legislation passed earlier this month as a way to encourage domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the US, are threatened To file legal complaints with the World Trade Organization.

Adam Hodge, a spokesman for the US Trade Representative, said the purpose of the tax credit is to “increase US EV manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation, which will meet our clean energy goals, lower costs and create jobs” and “reduce our dependence on China for critical materials.”

How the Biden administration handles accusations brought by foreign governments and manufacturers will show whether the president’s international trade position mirrors the Trump administration’s isolationist approach, which has thrown the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement process into disarray.

The law includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 This will help reduce the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. But to qualify for the full credit, an electric vehicle must be owned Battery built in North America with 40% metals mined or recycled on the continent. And those rules will become more stringent over time, meaning only certain American manufacturers can produce vehicles that qualify for the credits.

That caused confusion among US carmakers, who said they had stepped up efforts To strengthen their supply chains to qualify for credit.

“We are working overtime to localize our supply chains and increase production,” Chris Smith, Ford’s chief government affairs officer, said in a statement last week.

It also shakes up the framework for dealing with layered matters of international trade.

Earlier this month, when asked about the tax credit, European Commission spokeswoman Miriam García Ferrer said, “We think it’s discriminatory, that it discriminates against foreign producers relative to US producers,” calling the credits “a new, potential, trans-Atlantic trade barrier.”

“Of course it means it’s going against the WTO,” she said.

Hildegard Muller, head of Germany’s auto lobby group VDA, which represents major manufacturers such as Volkswagen and smaller suppliers, also criticized the measures and urged the EU to intervene.

“We criticize that the subsidy is tied to conditions for local value creation and therefore negative products from third countries,” Müller said. “The European Commission wants to clearly argue for non-discriminatory support here.”

However, the potential for a World Trade Organization complaint highlights the vacuum left by the Trump administration, which blasted the WTO’s appellate body when it blocked the approval of new judges to serve on the dispute settlement panel. The panel was to consist of seven judges. But their ranks have dwindled as the United States — under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump — blocked new appointments to protest the WTO’s way of doing business.

The WTO serves as the high court for international trade issues and has 164 Member States.

The organization’s spokesman, Daniel Pruzin, said the WTO had a policy of not “commenting on matters related to dispute proceedings,” adding that the WTO had not yet received communication from any members intending to initiate one. Controversial Actions on EV Tax Credit

Simon Lester, current president of WorldTradeLaw.net, which provides a summary and analysis of all WTO reports and arbitrations, said, “There are very strong arguments that various elements of the statue violate a number of WTO obligations.”

“There are possible safeguards that the US could raise, but the safeguards are somewhat weak,” he said.

Presidents of both parties in the US have expressed deep skepticism about the WTO, while Biden administration officials have sought to bolster Foreign trade relations.

One measure of how far the administration will go is whether it approves new judges. A spokesman from the White House did not comment on whether the administration intends to approve new judges to the administrative body.

Trade experts are not convinced that the WTO body will function in the near future.

“The US has an interest in not being ruled against in this situation,” Lester said.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the conservative-leaning American Action Forum, said there is “no question” that provisions in the tax credit plan discriminate against foreign manufacturers. Without a resolution to the EV tax credit complaints, “it will lead to some sort of retaliation against large US corporations doing business in Europe,” he said.

He added, “It’s also not a close call, meaning the US doesn’t plan to speed up and resolve the appeals process anytime soon. Leaders are frustrated with the WTO because of its inability to pressure China on a bilateral basis.

Padideh Alai, an American University law professor who specializes in trade, said the adjudicating body was deemed ineffective because the WTO could not hold China accountable for its trade violations.

“But the international norm is so important and in its absence what we are left with – a dysfunctional appeals body,” said global trade relations are now left to bilateral agreements and negotiations between powerful parties and smaller countries.

“We entered into these arrangements so that we could keep the peace, so now we’re going to find out what the alternatives are without the WTO Appellate Body.”

Associated Press reporters Tom Krisher in Detroit, Frank Jordans in Berlin, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.