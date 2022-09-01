New documents reveal 43 more deaths at former Mohawk Institute, survivor group says

New documents relating to the former Mohawk Institute boarding school in Brantford, Ontario, have identified 43 more deaths, according to a survivor group that led a search for potential unmarked graves at the site.

The total number of student deaths, according to documents received so far, is 97. The National Center for Truth and Reconciliation lists only 48 deaths, while previous updates from the secretariat said there were 54 deaths.

“Influence and legacy [of residential schools] felt far beyond the communities,” Laura Arndt, the new executive director of the Secretariat of Survivors, told community members at an invite-only event on Wednesday.

Sherlyn Bomberry, a boarding school survivor and secretary staffer, said the new documents came about through a collaboration with Know History, a professional historical research firm.

Among the 97 students, there are people who died from illness or injury, as well as those who escaped and died elsewhere, according to Beth Sollis, a Know History researcher.

The Mohawk Institute, one of the oldest and oldest boarding schools in Canada, opened in 1828 and closed in 1970. The school had about 15,000 students from 20 indigenous communities, many of whom were abused.

Sollis did not specify when the death might have occurred.

“We also identified 16 children. [who died and] whose names are unknown, which we are working on, we hope to identify, and others where the location of their grave is unknown,” she said.

Found over 12,000 records

Bomberry said the secretariat is cross-referencing names to eliminate duplicates.

She also said the group is working on a protocol to let families and communities know about newly discovered deaths before posting them online.

Know History and the secretariat worked together for nine months, resulting in 4,581 names of children who attended the institute and 725 names of people who worked at the institute in some capacity, according to Sollis.

Sollis said the team found more than 12,000 institute-related records across 23 institutions. More than 6700 of them have been viewed and registered.

Laura Arndt is Executive Director of the Secretariat of Survivors. (Secretariat of Survivors/Facebook)

The search at what is now the Forest Cultural Center began in November after about 200 potential graves were found in Kamloops, British Columbia last May.

The secretariat received $10.2 million from the federal government over three years and $1.3 million from the provincial government—both amounts far less than what the secretariat asked for and only about a third of the money the team says is needed to conduct the search .

Ground searches will take years.

To date, about 1.5% of the approximately 243 hectares have been searched.

Bomberry said the city of Brantford provided lidar scanning of the area to help, allowing the secretariat to work with geophysicists who can help interpret the data.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience and who have been provoked by these reports.

The Indian Boarding Schools National Crisis Line was established to provide support to boarding school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.