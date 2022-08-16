New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a new report released by US Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents caught ten people on the US terror watch list in July.

The report, detailing CBP enforcement statistics for fiscal year 2022, highlighted several details of CBP’s work, including a total of more than 1.8 million border patrol encounters. A total of 66 individuals in the terrorist screening dataset were apprehensive in those encounters.

“Encounters with watchlisted individuals at our borders are highly unusual, underscoring the critical work CBP agents and officers perform every day on the front lines,” the report said, but statistics show these encounters are more common this year than in years past. .

The 66 people apprehended at the border in fiscal year 2022 is more than double the number in the previous five years combined. In 2017, encounters with people on the terror watchlist are really rare, as there are only two of them. That number rose to six in fiscal 2018, but dropped to three in 2019 and 2020. Fiscal year 2021 saw a significant increase as 15 encounters took place in that year.

US southern border sees nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July as border crisis ends

A significant increase in apprehensions of terror suspects has coincided with a significant increase in overall border encounters. The 2022 fiscal year saw 1,822,160 encounters as of July, with two months left in the year. That’s more than 2021’s total of 1,662,167, which is more than four times 2020’s total of 405,036.

The situation on the border became so serious that the border states started taking matters into their own hands. The governors of Texas and Arizona moved immigrants to Washington, DC, and Texas also sent many people to New York City. As a result, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his city needs help dealing with the situation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Adams said the Big Apple, a sanctuary city, has always welcomed immigrants, but appealed to the Biden administration for more federal dollars to deal with another 4,000 people arriving from border states and flooding the city’s homeless shelter system.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Daniel Wallace contributed to this report.