New Colin Kaepernick documentary brings nuance to his protestations of missing the moment | opinion

Colin Kaepernick is also absent from the most powerful scene in the new “Kaepernick & America” ​​documentary.

Thirty minutes into the 80-minute film, the shooting of Philando Castile by police officers during a July 2016 traffic stop is shown in graphic detail. The first is dashcam footage of the stop, which turns fatal in surprisingly quick fashion. Footage of Castile’s lifeless body, his white T-shirt stained red with his blood.

“You put four bullets into him, sir,” Castile’s shocked girlfriend can be heard saying. “He’s getting his license and registration, sir.”

The violence of the scene is terrifying. You see the officer draw his weapon without provocation and fire repeatedly into the car. You hear gunshots and the screams of Castile’s girlfriend. But the rawness of the brutality is the point, co-director Tommy Walker told USA TODAY Sports.

“Often, when we look at these events, we compartmentalize them and we don’t connect them. That’s one of the things we wanted to do with the film was to connect these pieces together,” Walker said. “We went around it. It wasn’t an easy decision to decide to show the graphic images that we did … but we think it’s something we all need to see to recognize the intensity of the moments that happened, the tragedies that happened.

“Such things stay with you. you remember … You have to show people the facts and the facts of what happened.”

Six years after Kaepernick first knelt to protest police brutality against black and brown people, sparking a movement and infuriating much of the country, it may seem like there’s nothing left to say. Polls show that a The growing popularity of athlete protestsThe NFL swept the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and Kaepernick himself has remained largely silent.

But “Kaepernick & America” ​​shows there are still conversations to be had. Maybe not about Kaepernick, but about America, and what the responses to his protests — then and now — say about our broken nation.

The film will begin streaming on demand on Friday. Directed by Walker and Ross Hacrow, it features interviews with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, who was the first to report on Kaepernick’s protest; Nate Boyer, the former NFL player and Green Beret’s early criticism convinced the quarterback to kneel rather than sit; Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s coach with the 49ers; April Dinwoody, expert on interracial adoptions; and DeRay McKesson, civil rights activist.

“I don’t think this film is a judgment,” Wyche said. “They’ve done a great job of taking you to where this journey has led us now. Breadcrumbs lead somewhere, and they do a good job of revealing it.

The documentary delves into Kaepernick’s history, personal and professional, and captures the anger and resentment expressed in full voice by the 2016 election. It shows how the misrepresentation of what Kaepernick was protesting — it wasn’t about the military or the flag or even the anthem — was the harshest point he was trying to make when he started the conversation.

Taking advantage of hindsight shaped by the rise of white nationalism under former President Donald Trump and the 2020 killing of George Floyd, the film allows for an impossible nuance in the moment.

“(After Floyd’s murder), a lot of people either doubled down on things that Colin Kaepernick was saying or Colin himself,” Boyer said. “But I think a lot of people have softened or taken a step back and said, ‘Well, I thought I was listening and I wasn’t,’ or ‘Maybe I’m not listening the right way,’ or ‘I’m just like that. Ignorance because it’s so blatant.’

“Without Colin, it’s less likely that what happened to George Floyd and the aftermath would have had the kind of impact.”

The film does not provide a storybook ending or judgment about Kaepernick’s place in history, and it is not intended to. Kaepernick’s protest and the reasons for it are complex, as are the angry reactions it generated.

What Walker and Hackrow hope is that people will come away from the film with a better understanding of the America that created them both.

“This all happened at a crazy time in the country,” Hackrow said. “The film is meant to, once you’re done, now you’re ready to have a conversation instead of trying to get the craziest time in my memory from memory.

“That’s what he’s trying to do, to further the conversation.”

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.