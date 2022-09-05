New class, new country: Children fleeing war in Ukraine prepare for school in Manitoba

Like many other five-year-olds, Maxim Okhrimenko is preparing to go to kindergarten. But it means more to him than just getting used to a new class or teacher.

Maxim is preparing to study in a new language, in a new city, in a new country.

“He doesn’t speak English at all, and now it’s really a problem, but I think that when he goes to school, everything will be fast,” said his mother, Yulia Okhrimenko.

“Everything will be fine.”

She and her son are among more than 6,000 Ukrainians who have arrived in Manitoba in recent months since Russia’s invasion of the country. More than 800 children are among them, according to a Manitoba government official.

While it’s too early to tell how many new Ukrainian students will enter Manitoba’s schools this fall, the organization that works with families estimates the number could be in the hundreds.

The oblast representative said that school enrollment is expected to be high this year due to the number of Ukrainians who have passed through the oblast reception centre.

Yulia Okhrimenko and her son Maxim arrived in Winnipeg in May. My husband is still in Ukraine. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Julia and Maxim Okhrimenko landed in Winnipeg in May. She eventually made the difficult decision to flee Ukraine after spending more than a week in hiding.

“It was impossible to live underground with my son,” Okhrimenko said.

Her husband, who was not allowed to leave the country, stayed behind.

She didn’t know anyone in Manitoba, but she made the decision to move to the provinces because of the large Ukrainian community.

Okhrimenko says Manitoba Parents for Ukrainian Education, which advocates for an English-Ukrainian bilingual program offered in 11 schools in Manitoba, has helped her navigate the school system, and Maksim will be attending a program at Prince Edward School this fall.

“They’ve been through a lot”

Maria Nevoit, coordinator of the Manitoba Parents for Ukrainian Education Special Initiative, spent the summer talking to families like the Okhrimenko family to answer questions about the bilingual program and school enrollment.

Nevoit said that most of the families she spoke to were interested in schools offering an Anglo-Ukrainian program. The program is not available to high school students.

“One of the main reasons people choose our program, especially now, is that the Anglo-Ukrainian program is less stressful for kids who are already quite stressed,” said Nevoit, who herself participated in the program when she moved from Ukraine. in Winnipeg in 2013, at the age of 14.

“They have been through a lot. I’ve heard terrible, terrible stories about the war, and these kids don’t need any more stress.”

The bilingual program offers a “softer way … to enter Canadian society,” she said.

Her organization runs an initiative called Backpack 4 of Hope, which aims to provide young people who have recently arrived from Ukraine with a backpack full of items such as school supplies, books, hygiene items and toys.

The organization said that since the end of April, more than 700 children aged 5 to 17 have registered for the backpack.

Nevoit said some of the children who arrived in the spring were not ready to start school right away, but she hopes they will register this school year.

She worries that families may run into problems, such as waiting for school assessments before starting classes, or a bilingual English-Ukrainian program that won’t be able to reach all the families that choose it.

School expands bilingual program

The Winnipeg School Branch of Seven Oaks worked during the summer to help first-time families in Winnipeg prepare for the school year.

Yana Makki, head of the unit’s resettlement service, said several Ukrainian-speaking staff members have been hired over the past few months to work with families, whether it’s helping them register at schools or supporting them outside of school.

“Our goal is for students to be in their classrooms with their classmates and teacher on the first day,” said Adam Hildebrandt, principal of HC Avery High School, one of the schools in the Seven Oaks area that offers an English-Ukrainian program. .

Students of the program take a Ukrainian language course three times a week.

Adam Hildebrandt is the Principal of HC Avery High School in Winnipeg, one of 11 Manitoba schools offering an English-Ukrainian bilingual program. (Tyson Kaushik/CBC)

Within days of registration opening last week, eight students who had recently arrived from Ukraine registered, Hildebrandt said.

Registration numbers for the Anglo-Ukrainian program at HC Avery are typically in the 20 to 20 range, he said, but the school expects to get closer to 40 this year.

For the last five years, the program has been led by one of the Ukrainian-speaking teachers of the school. This year there will be two teachers.

According to him, at this point, HC Avery students who have recently arrived in Manitoba will be in a classroom with a Ukrainian-speaking teacher.

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to go through an experience where you have to move from one country to another and move to a new school … in a war,” he said.

The trident, the symbol depicted on the coat of arms of Ukraine, can be seen in the classroom at HC Avery High School. This year the school expects a significant increase in the number of students in the English-Ukrainian program. (Tyson Kaushik/CBC)

The hope is that “if they can get into a school where there is a familiar language and there are students who understand the culture and are deeply connected to that culture…it will help them feel welcome,” he said.

Support teachers are available to work with students on any academic or emotional issues they may be facing, Hildebrandt said.

At RF Morrison, another school in the area that offers a bilingual program, principal Andrew Volk said there were 18 newly arrived students from Ukraine as of Friday. This is in addition to the 12 students who attended the school at the end of last school year, he said.

The school is working to support families in a variety of ways, including additional education to help children who have experienced trauma, Volk said in an email.

Yulia Okhrimenko said she was glad that Maxim would be able to study both English and Ukrainian in Winnipeg. While she has a job and settles in Winnipeg, it has been a difficult transition. “I cried a lot,” she said. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Yuliya Okhrimenko said she is delighted that her son will have the opportunity to study in both English and Ukrainian when he goes to Prince Edward School, River East Transcona School Division.

She settles down in Winnipeg and now works as a florist. But it was difficult, she said.

“I cried a lot,” she said. “I needed to organize my life. It wasn’t that easy.”

For now, her plan is to stay in Canada with her son, but she can’t help but get emotional when asked about her husband.

She is not sure when they will be able to see each other again. So for now, they’ll be celebrating their first day of school by exchanging photos and phone calls.