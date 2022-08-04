New city data shows an average of 40 people a night are abandoning homeless shelters in Toronto.

An average of 40 people per night reported that Toronto’s homeless shelters did not have beds available for them over the past year and a half, recently released city data shows.

And in the first six months of this year, an average of 63 people a day were “uncovered,” according to the city’s figures released on July 25.

More than three months after he was instructed to do so, the city’s Housing and Housing Authority (SSHA) published average monthly data shows the number of residents denied asylum overnight and how it processed and classified asylum claims from January 2021 to June 2022.

Homeless advocates say the numbers are unacceptable, deeply disturbing, and show that Toronto’s shelter system is not only running at full capacity, but not working properly. They also say the averages are “underestimated” and likely much higher given that families are handled in a separate process and couples are counted as one caller.

And they say the average is clearly on the rise, meaning that more and more homeless people have nowhere to go in Toronto.

The data comes from so-called Central Intake, the city’s telephone service that offers emergency shelter referrals, other overnight accommodations, and information about homeless services. One data set represents the number of people still in line at the shelter system at 4 am. Another set of data shows the type and result assigned to each call processed by Central Intake.

According to the city Daily use of shelter and lodging website, on Tuesday, August 2, a total of 8,014 people used the Toronto shelter system. The city says Toronto has the largest shelter system in Canada, with about 100 shelters.

“People have nowhere to go”

AJ Withers, Member of IMPACT, Information Mobilization Collective for Public Accountability, Toronto, A local collective that believes in the importance of public knowledge to lay the groundwork for social justice said on Wednesday that the number of people denied asylum is appalling and that the system is already past breaking point.

“This means that people’s lives are literally at risk, both because of the violence on the street and because of the possibility of weather risks. And the city is responsible to the people who live on the streets. And he absolutely ignores the most vulnerable people living in the city,” Withers said.

“The city says people should just move inside. And the reality is that people have nowhere to go. It’s pushing dozens of people away,” Withers added.

“And at the same time that they criminalize people in the parks for putting up tents, they don’t provide alternatives either.”

Withers, incoming Associate Chair of Ruth Wynn Woodward at Simon Fraser University and homeless researcher in Toronto, said the city did not provide data on its open data portal on asylum denied families and therefore it is not possible to calculate a more accurate average of people. who do not have housing. to get asylum every night in Toronto.

“In fact, we have no idea what the actual total number of people who have been turned down is. We only have a tiny, tiny part of the picture.”

Withers added that homeless people can freeze to death in the winter if they have nowhere to go.

At the same time that the city is turning down shelters every night, Withers said it is closing shelters. For example, the Better Living Center, 195 Princes’ Blvd, was closed in April. and the former Days Inn at 1684 Queen Street E. The SSHA said it plans to close three more makeshift shelters this year. The city said it intends to extend the lease of most shelters until April 2023.

“The system does not do what it should”

Greg Cook, another IMPACT member and Sanctuary Ministries outreach worker in Toronto, said the data shows the system is not working. He said that he was aware that some homeless people had given up trying to get a place by calling the Central Reception Center.

“The data shows that people are not getting what they need to survive. The system is not doing what it should,” Cook said. “Something drastic is about to happen.”

The city, for its part, has acknowledged that the number of homeless people seeking places in shelters and being told there are no vacancies is on the rise.

“The data shows that Central Intake is seeing an increase in call volumes and unbeatable callers despite the city’s current investment in expanding the shelter system to meet demand,” said Jacqueline Solomon, the city’s communications advisor for strategic public and employee relations. a week.

“The temporary shelter system plays an important role in maintaining the health and well-being of the homeless, but its intended purpose is to provide people with temporary housing. The solution to the homeless is permanent, supported housing.”

City officials say system faces ‘serious challenges’

However, the city acknowledged that its asylum system is under stress.

“The homeless sector faces significant challenges in Toronto as well as other major cities in North America,” Solomon said. “The stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis and the need for more comfortable and affordable housing can all contribute to people facing significant hardship, leaving them in need of emergency shelter and support.”

She said the city is working with the provincial and federal governments to secure additional funding to address Toronto’s housing crisis.

As for families, she said the city considers them to be households and they are not included in the data. “People seeking a place in family sector programs are supported through a different process that provides them with accommodation while waiting to access a shelter,” she said.

Gord Tanner, SSHA’s acting CEO, was unavailable for comment but said in an interview in April after the city decided the unit should release the numbers that the shelter system is still “very full.” He said he thought it was not a crisis. He added that the disclosure of information would allow the city council to decide on the opening of additional beds.

“This data will definitely show the continued increased demand for people calling the Central Reception Center looking for a place of refuge in our system. And this is a constant problem that we deal with in the city of Toronto. This will show that the demand is maintained. for a shelter in the city of Toronto, and sometimes unmet demand for that space,” Tanner said.

“I think this is an important indicator of what the demand for shelter services looks like in a big city like Toronto. If you like, it demystifies some of the questions people have.”

Graph. Paul Ainslie, who represents Scarborough-Guildwood and pushed for the release of the data, said in an interview in April that he thinks there could be a link between the data on people who have been denied asylum and the record number of deaths of people left homeless in the past. . year. A total of 216 homeless people died in 2021.

“I find it hard to believe that there is no connection between the people who died on our streets and the fact that we turn people away from our shelters,” he said.

“I really don’t understand why the employees don’t acknowledge that we have a problem. I don’t think there is anything to be embarrassed about. As an adviser, I feel embarrassed that people live on our streets. do more about it. But I think we also need easily accessible data.”

Ainsley said making the data public holds employees and the city council accountable, helps councilors identify relevant issues, and should galvanize the city into action.