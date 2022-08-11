New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The average transaction price paid for a new car in July reached $48,182, according to a new report from Kelly Blue Book.

This marks the highest price ever seen, but it’s only $139 higher than the June average.

Dealer inventories remain tight, but are 27% higher than last July, when the new car supply shortage first began.

Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Land Rover traded for around 5% to 8% off list price, while Alfa Romeo, Buick Fiat, Lincoln, Ram and Volvo vehicles sold for 1% below sticker.

“Still, even with average prices at record highs, there are affordable vehicles out there. Compact cars and SUVs and subcompact models typically trade 30% to 40% below the industry average,” said Rebecca Rydzewski, financial and industry research manager for Kelly Blue Book owner Cox Automotive. Insights said.

Electric and hybrid vehicle prices are down 2.3% and 5.3%, respectively, since June, as record high gas prices boost sales of efficient vehicles.

Luxury cars also declined $382 to $65,530, while non-luxury models rose $363 to $44,431.