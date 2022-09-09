New Canadians were among the first to swear allegiance to King Charles after the death of Queen Elizabeth

Jeffrey Sachs has been preparing for the citizenship oath for over a year. He only learned of Queen Elizabeth’s death while waiting for the ceremony to begin on Thursday.

Sacks said he “immediately started to wonder if they would try to change the oath.”

Since 1947, the law has required new citizens to take an oath of allegiance to the monarch and their successors. Although the wording has changed several times since the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, new Canadians have sworn oaths to it for 70 years.

That changed on the Thursday afternoon after her passing. Sachs and dozens of others who attended the virtual citizenship ceremony were among the first to pledge allegiance to the new monarch, King Charles III.

“Being a part of this transition in such an edgy way is a really wonderful experience,” Sachs said.

Canadian Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship say that when a monarch dies, the oath is changed to reflect the fact that Canada has a new sovereign.

“The reference to Her Majesty in the Oath of Citizenship has been changed to refer to King Charles III. This change was made in accordance with the Interpretation Law and applies to all upcoming citizenship ceremonies,” a department spokesman told CBC News.

Photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II, now King Charles III, standing on a balcony in London on June 5, the last of four days of platinum jubilee celebrations. (Hannah McKay/AP Photo)

The announcement of the queen’s death was made about an hour before Sachs and the others were due to take the oath. Despite the short notice, Sacks said the ceremony went “unhindered”.

Roberto Rocha, a reporter for the Foundation for Investigative Journalism and a former CBC journalist, said on Thursday that he witnessed a friend take the oath.

“The presiding judge is now mentioning the Queen. Said the monarch is now King Charles III, King of Canada,” Rocha wrote in a tweet.

Sachs said it was “unusual” for an American taking Canadian citizenship to take the oath of allegiance to a monarch. But he added that he “always had great admiration and affection for the queen.”

His ceremony ended with a touching tribute to Canada’s longest-reigning monarch, as the man presiding over the swearing-in added, “The Queen is dead. God Save the King,” which Sachs and the others repeated in unison.

“It was a nice touch to the oath itself,” he said.