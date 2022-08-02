New Canadian Sanctions Against Russia Target Accused ‘Bucha Butchers’

The latest round of Canadian sanctions against Russia target members of military units accused of mass killings of civilians outside Kyiv last spring.

In total, 43 people and 17 organizations were added to the existing register on Tuesday.

Several of the officers on the liberal government’s updated list belong to the Russian army’s 64th motorized rifle brigade and were sanctioned by other allies, including members of the European Union, a few months ago.

One of them, Colonel Andrei Boevich Kurbanov, was identified in early April and added by activists and Ukrainian investigators to the list of the so-called “butchers of Bucha.”

He and other low-level commanders came under EU sanctions in June.

Some of Kurbanov’s superiors, including Colonel Azatbek Asanbekovich Omurbekov, a brigade commander and lieutenant general. In the spring, the commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, Andrey Ivanovich Sychevoi, got on the black list of Canada.

Ukrainian-Canadian Congress says sanctions are overdue

However, the chief executive officer of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress, Igor Mikhalchyshyn, said the federal government is slowly imposing sanctions on low-ranking commanders and is still hesitant to declare Russia a terrorism-supporting state.

Russia denies killings of civilians in Bucha and claims evidence of civilian killings was fabricated to blame Moscow.

Forensic scientists exhume the bodies of civilians who Ukrainian officials say were killed during the Russian invasion and then buried in a mass grave in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, Ukraine April 8, 2022. (Valentin Ogirenko/Reuters)

The 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade, which Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred with the honorary military title “Guards” for being sent to Ukraine, arrived in Bucha, a green suburb of Kyiv, in mid-March. The brigade is accused of killing a dozen people over the course of three weeks in the area.

Yulia, a saleswoman at a tiny shop behind the mortuary in Bucha, called Kings of Memory, spoke to CBC News last spring of the harrowing Russian occupation.

She said the first wave of Russian troops was respectful, but those who followed – referring to the 64th motorized rifle brigade – were brutal. She said that although she had never witnessed the atrocities, both she and her husband had seen piles of bodies in the street.

According to Yulia, they wanted to go and pick them up and even confiscated the wheelbarrow before being stopped by a Russian soldier and threatening them.

“If you touch them, you will be next,” he told us, said Yulia, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

Laying flowers at the site of a mass grave behind the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and All Saints in Bucha, Ukraine. (CBC News/Murray Brewster)

The horrors of Bucha and the atrocities in places like nearby Irpin, visited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Ukraine last spring, are well known and well documented, Mikhalchyshyn said.

“It’s always good to see Canada imposing more sanctions, but it’s worrisome and Canada hasn’t kept up with our allies,” he said, noting that intelligence sharing is taking place between allies and Ukraine.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, the human rights group insisted that Canada should keep pace with other allies in imposing sanctions, in particular the Russian paramilitary company Wager Group, which Canada was among the latest to sanction.

According to Mikhalchyshyn, it is difficult to understand the reluctance to act harder and faster on sanctions.

“We spoke with the Canadian government about sanctions long before the war,” he said. “And we’re very disappointed that we’ve fallen behind and don’t seem to be doing what other allies are doing.”

Home Affairs Canada has not yet responded to CBC News’ request for sanctions.

US considers declaring Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Last week, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. The US House of Representatives is drafting a formal bill.

“Biden Administrations: You have the full unanimous support of the United States Senate to declare Russia a terrorism-supporting state. Do it,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said last week.

Mikhalchyshyn said his group wrote to the prime minister a few weeks ago asking him to take similar action in Canada.

“We think this is a major next step forward in terms of providing a broad and comprehensive directive to all Canadian government organizations, this list of the economy, military trade and everything, and we hope that this will be a broad, comprehensive impact to further isolate Russia. and further undermine its ability to finance the war,” he said.