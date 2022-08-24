New Blackberry film explores the rise and fall of the Canadian smartphone

The rise and catastrophic fall of what was once Canada’s most valuable company unfolds on the big screen.

Blackberry tells the story of Research in Motion (RIM) in Waterloo, Ontario, which created the award-winning device that was, for a time, the most popular smartphone in the world.

The film stars Canadian actor Jay Baruchel as co-founder Mike Lazaridis. It’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaGlenn Howerton as Co-CEO Jim Balsillie.

The film is adapted from the 2015 book. Signal Loss: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerrySean Silkoff and Jackie McNish.

Research in Motion, which changed its name to Blackberry in 2013, was responsible for the Blackberry, which was once the most popular smartphone in the world. (David Donnelly/CBC) Toronto-based Matt Johnson is directing the film and also appears in the film as another RIM co-founder, Doug Fregin. The cast also includes Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek and Michael Ironside. On Tuesday, the producers added that Blackberry production was completed. It was filmed in and around Hamilton, Ontario with some scenes from nearby Waterloo and London. XYZ Films, which co-financed the film, will present the project to buyers at TIFF, while Elevation Pictures will distribute it in Canada.

RIM was founded in 1984 by business partners Lazaridis and Fregin, who had previously worked together on an unsuccessful LED signage business. After a decade of involvement in various other technology projects, they turned their attention to the two-way communication systems that would form the basis of the BlackBerry device.