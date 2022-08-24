type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT New Blackberry film explores the rise and fall of...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

New Blackberry film explores the rise and fall of the Canadian smartphone

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


The rise and catastrophic fall of what was once Canada’s most valuable company unfolds on the big screen.

Blackberry tells the story of Research in Motion (RIM) in Waterloo, Ontario, which created the award-winning device that was, for a time, the most popular smartphone in the world.

The film stars Canadian actor Jay Baruchel as co-founder Mike Lazaridis. It’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaGlenn Howerton as Co-CEO Jim Balsillie.

The film is adapted from the 2015 book. Signal Loss: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerrySean Silkoff and Jackie McNish.

Research in Motion, which changed its name to Blackberry in 2013, was responsible for the Blackberry, which was once the most popular smartphone in the world. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto-based Matt Johnson is directing the film and also appears in the film as another RIM co-founder, Doug Fregin. The cast also includes Cary Elwes, Saul Rubinek and Michael Ironside.

On Tuesday, the producers added that Blackberry production was completed. It was filmed in and around Hamilton, Ontario with some scenes from nearby Waterloo and London. XYZ Films, which co-financed the film, will present the project to buyers at TIFF, while Elevation Pictures will distribute it in Canada.

RIM was founded in 1984 by business partners Lazaridis and Fregin, who had previously worked together on an unsuccessful LED signage business. After a decade of involvement in various other technology projects, they turned their attention to the two-way communication systems that would form the basis of the BlackBerry device.

Previous articleOusted Florida data scientist Rebeccah Jones wins House primary, Rep. Will face Matt Getz
Next articleA husband who survived the Calgary shooting that killed his wife has been released on bail for organized crime offenses.

Latest news

ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘Eternal Spring’ Named Canada’s Best International Film at the Oscars

Eternal springA documentary film about the takeover by Chinese activists of a state-owned TV channel will be presented...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden Says He Had ‘Zero’ Advance Notice Of FBI Search Of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

President Joe Biden said he had "zero" advance notice before federal agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

SD Gov. Christy Noem is evaluating the response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — A finding by the South Dakota Ethics Board Gov. Christy Noem may have...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

A Texas church that performed ‘Hamilton’ without permission has apologized and said it will pay damages

(CNN)Texas Church Key Produced an unofficial production of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton." and changed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Eternal Spring’ Named Canada’s Best International Film at the Oscars

Eternal springA documentary film about the takeover by...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Bilal Beig, Francesca Ekwuyasi, and Matthew James Weigel Finalists for $10,000 LGBTQ Emerging Writer Award

Bilal Beig, Francesca Ekwuyasi and Matthew James Weigel...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

Académie Nouvel cartoon draws backlash for portraying Muslims

A controversial cartoon published in New Brunswick's largest...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
ENTERTAINMENT

She took photos every day for 10 years and celebrated with stunning mosaics.

Mosaic of 3,652 photos taken every day since...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News