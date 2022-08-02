type here...
TOP STORIES New axle? - New York Times
TOP STORIES

New axle? – New York Times

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


In this situation, the US has no easy choice.

If Pelosi had canceled the visit, she would have rejected the wishes of the Taiwanese leaders. According to my colleague Amy Qin from Taiwan, the visit “raises Taiwan’s legitimacy on the international stage.”

As Edward Wong, the Times diplomat correspondent from Washington, said, “Proponents of the trip say the United States is sending Beijing a signal that Taiwan is important enough for us, and we are going to engage at the highest level.” He described the trip as a “diplomatic containment” option, trying to remind China of the possible consequences if it invades Taiwan.

A cancellation, by contrast, could send a signal that China can dictate US relations with Taiwan. This could repeat the mistakes the US has made with Putin over the past 20 years, when they repeatedly tried to appease him.

Putin invaded Georgia, annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, killed Russian dissidents, and interfered in the 2016 US presidential election. Each time, the US has avoided a major confrontation, partly fearing that it might spark a larger war. Putin, believing the US and Western Europe to be weak, responded last year with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

If China decides that the US will not ultimately stand up for Taiwan, the chances of an invasion could increase.

But the risks of a confrontational approach are also real. Pelosi’s visit, for example, could lead Chinese planes to Taiwan in new ways. “If they enter Taiwan’s territorial airspace, an incident could happen whether Xi wants it or not,” Bonnie Glaser, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Asia program in the United States, told The Times.

Previous articleAl-Qaeda’s next leader will be more brutal to attract next generation of terrorists, says ‘Drone Warrior’ author

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

New axle? – New York Times

In this situation, the US has no easy choice.If Pelosi had canceled the visit, she would have rejected...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Al-Qaeda’s next leader will be more brutal to attract next generation of terrorists, says ‘Drone Warrior’ author

off Video Al-Qaeda's Next Leader Will Be More Brutal To Attract Next...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

MLB trade deadline 2022: Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to rival while talking to reporters

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why Deshaun Watson’s towel habit was key in his suspension verdict

Judge Sue Robinson issued her decision against Deshaun Watson on Monday in a 16-page written ruling that cited...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

On this day in history, August 2, 1943, JFK rescued the PT-109 crew after a collision with a Japanese destroyer.

off Video New JFK assassination files raise questions Fox News contributor Greg...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

NYC dog stuck in hot car recovers for month, finds home with police officer

closer Video This lucky New York City dog ​​has now found a...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News