CANADA POLITICS New Air Force Commander Says He's Confident in Snowbirds'...
CANADAPOLITICS

New Air Force Commander Says He’s Confident in Snowbirds’ Airworthiness

By printveela editor

-

8
0
Lieutenant General Eric Kenny, the new commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, sees a bright future for the Snowbirds despite planes being grounded after the plane crashed after a hard landing at Fort St. John, British Columbia, early this month.

Speaking to the CBC following the installation ceremony at the National Air and Space Museum in Ottawa, Kenny said he is optimistic about the future of the Snowbirds and “looks forward to displaying them in 2024, the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.”

The team flies over 50 years old CT-114 Tutor aircraft, but the aircraft are regularly inspected and maintained by military crews.

In June, a problem with opening the parachute system during an ejection led to the cancellation of several of the team’s performances at the air show.

A bird strike in May 2020 killed Captain Jenn Casey, public affairs officer for the aerobatics team, after her parachute failed to open. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

Despite a recent series of incidents and aircraft tragedy, Kenny said a fleet replacement was out of the question.

“We have a really rigorous airworthiness program that takes into account everything that you would like to pay attention to,” Kenny said. “Each of those incidents that have occurred has gone through a rigorous process involving interviews with the flight crew and ground crew to make sure they have confidence in the handling of this aircraft.”

Former commander of the Snowbirds, lieutenant colonel. Robert “Scratch” Mitchell shares Kenny’s trust in mentors. He told the CBC that aircraft maintenance is “more measured by the number of hours in flight on an aircraft than by their age.”

Mitchell said that at regular intervals the planes are “essentially taken apart, rebuilt and reassembled” and that all military aircraft are subject to regular checks and annual maintenance.

There is no set timeline for when Snowbirds can return to flying.

