The son of the man whose remains were recently found in a Nevada lake was identified this week as saying the revelation brought back memories of his father.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that the remains of Thomas Errand were found May 7 near a former marina in Lake Mead behind the Hoover Dam. Coroner Melanie Rouse said investigators used DNA and Errand’s disappearance report to make the identification.

The cause of death has not been determined. Erndt’s son, Tom Erndt, also told local media that on August 2, 2002, while the family was on a boat at night, his father jumped into the water and began to struggle.

NASA images show Las Vegas’ Lake Mead water levels are at their lowest since 2000

“It’s going to take me a long time to move on and remember this,” he said.

He recalled spending a lot of time with his father in his job as an aircraft mechanic. He said he wants to remember his father as a person, not a bone found in a lake.

His aunt, Julie Errand, now living in Kentucky, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she was grateful her brother’s remains were identified two decades later.

Lake Mead has seen many discoveries of human remains as the water level recedes during drought conditions. On May 1, a man’s body was found in a previously submerged barrel.

He was killed by a gunshot but his identity has not been ascertained. Other remains were found on July 25 and August 16.

That discovery prompted speculation about watery graves and renewed interest in the lore of organized crime in the early years of casino development on the Las Vegas strip — about a 30-minute drive from the lake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.