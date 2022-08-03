New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Nevada Democratic Party has reportedly hired a man who harassed and called out the GOP gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joseph Lombardo Even after Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the man’s actions, he was “a wretched human being.”

The activist, Sean Navarro, appeared in a March video calling Trump-backed candidate Lombardo a “real s—“, a “Nazi” and a “scumbag.” Navarro, who claims to be a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of Las Vegas, posted the video on his social media following the incident.

Navarro stood behind his actions in an interview with KSNV News 3, saying, “I don’t regret 120% what I said. I said it off my chest. I’ll say it again. I regret not saying it more.”

Navarro announced his new position as “Coalition and Community Engagement Coordinator” for the Nevada Democratic Party on Twitter last week. Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston reported the appointment, which is timed for the final 100 days of the midterm election cycle.

Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Lombardo breaks records as Gap Ice Silver State

The Nevada Democratic Party did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

After the March incident, Sisolak condemned Navarro’s actions in a tweet: “When we disagree let’s not forget we are all Nevadans first. Name-calling and vitriol have no place in Nevada and I strongly condemn this rhetoric. . . Let’s lead with grace.” The “socialist” is now reported to be working for a Democrat group in Nevada.

Sisolak did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., responded to the incident via Twitter at the time: “This is unacceptable. If you disagree with someone, hold them accountable at the ballot box.”

Sisolak and Lombardo are in a tight race for Nevada governor as the GOP continues its push to turn blue states red in November. Lombardo announced in January that his campaign had raised $3.1 million, a record-breaking number for a non-election year, and in April received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Joe Lombardo in a crowded GOP primary for Nevada governor

Elizabeth Ray, spokeswoman for Lombardo’s campaign, told Fox News Digital, “As his poll numbers continue to deteriorate, Steve Sisolak has resorted to angry, divisive and desperate politics, which is why he’s now hiring the man he denounced earlier this year for harassment and bullying. Sheriff Joe Lombardo is going after Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Nevadans are rooting for Sisolak’s Sick and tired of the nasty political games and they are more ready than ever to elect Sheriff Lombardo in November.”

Earlier this year, Sisolak himself was harassed while out to dinner with his family, and publicly responded to the incident, saying “hate speech and threats of violence have no place in our political system.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lombardo won the Republican gubernatorial primary in June and advanced to the midterms this fall to face Democrat candidate Sisolak.