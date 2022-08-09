New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has backed the front office and coaching staff after Kevin Durant gave the organization an ultimatum — trade him or fire the general manager and head coach.

Durant requested a trade early in free agency, but the Nets have yet to find an offer that best fits the organization. In his latest meeting with Tsai over the weekend, The Athletic reported Durant gave him the choice to trade him or fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

Tsai broke her silence soon after news of the weekend meeting with Durant broke.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We make decisions that are in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai tweeted.

In addition, the The New York Post Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem too happy with Marks and Nash either.

“Kyrie Irving hates these guys. He thinks Nash is awful and Marks is bad,” a source told the newspaper.

While Durant requested a trade, Irving chose to spend his final year with the Nets. Brooklyn also failed to find a trade partner for him in the offseason.

Durant and Irving joined the Nets in the summer of 2019. Durant signed a four-year contract extension before the start of the 2021-2022 season.

With both players in the Nets, Brooklyn was successful in the regular season but fell short in the playoffs. Brooklyn has only one playoff series win with two superstars on the team.