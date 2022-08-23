New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In conclusion, Kevin Durant is the best stayer Enough in the city he chose just three years ago.

After a summer filled with trade demands and requests for change at the general manager and head coaching positions, Durant and the Nets finally realized they needed each other.

On Tuesday morning, Nets general manager Sean Marks made the announcement Both sides agreed to “move forward”. Together for a championship, Durant’s trade demand ended.

Ever since the June afternoon when Durant’s request became public, NBA fans have known this outcome was a very real possibility.

Every team would be foolish not to call the Nets about a trade package for Durant, but there are few organizations that have the assets to pull off the biggest trade in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics could have theoretically parted with Jaylen Brown and others for Durant, but after reaching the NBA Finals a year ahead of schedule, the move significantly shortened their championship window.

The Memphis Grizzlies would have been an attractive destination for Durant, but after playing in the Bay Area and New York City for the past five seasons, does Durant want to end his career in Memphis?

Neither side ever understood how to move on from each other. Brooklyn would have gotten 70 cents on the dollar in exchange for Durant, and Durant’s legacy would be damaged if he left for another organization.

The conversation about Durant’s legacy will continue years after he calls it a career, and it’s complicated.

He is arguably one of the best forwards of all time, a top-15 player in NBA history and one of the most lethal offensive players the league has ever seen.

Still, it’s hard to say whether he’ll ever find a home in the NBA or a specific organization that can claim him as their own. While he has his two championships, no one can take those rings away from him, as he did so on Steph Curry’s team, joining the Golden State Warriors a year after winning an NBA record 73 regular season games.

Durant bolted for the Nets three years after joining Oakland, with many expecting him to carve out his own legacy in Brooklyn.

Irving’s decision to try and make it work with the Nets in hopes that point guard Ben Simmons can return to his 2021 form after being signed for the 2022 season and ranked second in defensive player gives him a chance to do just that. Voting year.

On paper, the Nets should at least be able to contend with the top of the East. Whether that happens is an entirely different story, but Brooklyn still remains the best option for Durant to continue adding to his legacy and for the Nets to remain relevant.

Both sides seem to have recognized that now.