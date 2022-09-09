New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series About Queen Elizabeth II and her family, production was halted due to the monarch’s death.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her, and for now I have nothing to add, just silence and respect,” Peter Morgan, the Emmy-winning playwright, said in a brief statement. “I think we might as well stop filming out of respect.”

A spokeswoman for the series said production was paused on Friday as a “mark of respect” and will continue on that day as well. Queen’s funeral.

The change in production will not affect the release of season five of the series, which is scheduled for November.

The fifth season will feature Imelda Stanton Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams will appear as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

presentation Currently in production for a sixth season. The first two seasons featured Claire Foy as the young Princess Elizabeth who ascended the throne and gradually grew into her role as the monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

“The Crown” is gradually moving closer to current events as Netflix recently revealed its cast. Prince William and Kate Middleton In the sixth season.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards to date, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Actress honors for Foy and Coleman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won a best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the young future king.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.