A new documentary coming to Netflix on Tuesday explores the decades-old catfishing scandal involving Notre Dame linebacker Monte Te’o.

The story begins in December 2012 after a Samoan-Hawaiian college football player announced that his grandmother and girlfriend had died on the same day. He received support from fans and sympathetic media attention across the country. Te’o finished the regular season projected as a first-round pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. However, in January 2013, Teo learned that his girlfriend Lennai Kekua was not a real person.

As noted in the documentary “The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” Kekua, who played a female Stanford student when he became involved in a romantic online relationship through Facebook, was actually Ronaiah Tuisosopo, a young man from Seattle.

Tuasosopo had recently come out as trans and maintained a relationship with Te’o for months by using a new name, impersonating a female voice on the phone and using stolen photos of high school classmates and friends on Facebook. The documentary explores Tuasosopo’s gender struggle and confusion leading up to the catfishing incident.

“Lennai’s profile is not necessarily a path but a path to something else,” Tuasosopo says in the documentary. “At that point, I was sure there was something in me that wanted to cry out and say, ‘Why am I different?’ There are some encounters online where you’re like, ‘This guy is cute. Let’s see where this goes.’ I know what’s right and what’s wrong, but I’m too far in love to look at it this way. It’s totally selfish, but it makes me happy. I want to be real.”

Overnight, Te’o went from being a beloved college football player to being ridiculed and ridiculed as the story became internationally known. The documentary tells the perspective of Te’o and Tuiasopopo, but the pair have never met in person and have not spoken since the scandal.

“When we started filming, they hadn’t been in contact since the scandal broke. They didn’t talk, they didn’t see each other,” says Chapman Way, one of the documentary’s executive producers. NY Post. “So that’s a really interesting way to frame it. They’re not in contact. They’re not in communication.”

“But I think what makes these interviews so powerful is that they paint memories from 10 years ago. Memories that stick with them. Very powerful memories. Very powerful emotions. I think both of them are still kind of working through this whole scandal and how it affected them personally. “

Te’o would eventually recover from the scandal by signing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 before moving to the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in 2020. The 31-year-old is currently unsigned with the NFL. Free agent.

In 2020, he married fitness enthusiast Jovi Nicole and the couple share a baby daughter.