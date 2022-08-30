‘Nervous owners’ Klopp condemn Parker’s sacking

Jurgen Klopp attributed Scott Parker’s sacking to “nervous owners” and said he has no complaints about Liverpool’s spending on Fenway Sports Group.

Bournemouth sacked Parker on Tuesday after four games of the season and three days after their 9-0 humiliation at Liverpool, although his post-match comments about the club’s limited spending appeared to be a factor.

Klopp denounced the first sacking of managers from the Premier League campaign as a reflex reaction that did little for the promoted club’s predicament.

“Incredible,” said the Liverpool manager. “When I heard this, I felt that this is the moment when you understand how important the right owners are.

“There are different club management systems in the Premier League. Some countries own clubs and some rules prevent them from doing exactly what they want if they can stretch their resources. Other clubs have structures like us and possibly Arsenal. Then there are clubs like Bournemouth.

“Three teams came in, Nottingham Forest spending, Fulham spending and I can’t remember Bournemouth spending much. It’s difficult if you come to the Premier League.

“I sympathized with Scott. It’s not that his team isn’t good enough; not at all. That’s right, if the first four games include [Manchester] City, Arsenal and Liverpool are like preparing for a new manager if you have nervous owners.

Scott is an outstanding manager, and then you get four of those games and the owner says, “See you later?” It’s really cruel.”

While Bournemouth’s owners are said to be looking for a quick appointment of a new manager modeled on Parker, Liverpool’s owners have again come under fire this summer from the club’s support for their investment in Klopp’s team. Klopp, who wants the midfielder before Thursday’s deadline, admits he will take more risks in the transfer market than FSG but accepted his business model when he arrived seven years ago.

“It’s always like that,” he said. “Is it always easy? No. From time to time I would risk a little more, but I hesitate. We will try everything until there is a deadline.

“I’m not careful [with transfer funds]. We are told what is possible and what is not. There is no criticism. We became champions in a season when we didn’t sign anyone. This is not a known approach after the arrival of the second one. Unfortunately, the season started with two injuries, but we have to get through it.”

Klopp wanted to sign Monaco’s Aurélien Chouameni only for the French midfielder to join Real Madrid for €100m. The lack of high-end and affordable alternatives has made finding Liverpool difficult in the final days of the window.

“We were looking for a midfielder, but the midfielder decided to move to another club. At this point, it’s not like, “We can’t take this, let’s see if we can take another.” Some players are currently unavailable, but very interesting for us. Then you bring in someone who in the short term yes, but in the long term you’re not 100% sure. What will this mean for the next transfer?

“We can’t just push a button and say ‘Bring him in’ and worry next year about all the trouble he might create. We always wanted a midfielder, but it was always the right choice. We can’t change that just because of things like an increase in injuries.”