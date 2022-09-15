type here...
Nerf, Catan and Bingo are among the new National Toy Hall of Fame finalists.

By printveela editor

This year’s 12 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists: Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, Nerf Toys, Piñatas, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph and spinning rods. Top.

National Toy Hall of Fame / The Strong


This year’s 12 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists: Bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, Nerf Toys, Piñatas, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph and spinning rods. Top.

National Toy Hall of Fame / The Strong

This year it’s a crowded field for Hall of Fame nominees.

Some are expensive. Some are cheap. The youngest is only 27 years old. Well, for the oldest one, it’s hard to say exactly how long tops have been around, but suffice it to say that they appear on some ancient Greek pottery.

There is bingo, a classic lottery game that dates back to the 1500s. There is a nerf. Here is a modest piñata.

All of them are up for a coveted handful of spots in the National Toy Hall of Fame, a longstanding exhibit housed at the National Museum of Strong Play in Rochester, New York.

“All 12 of these toys have what it takes to qualify for a spot in the class of 2022,” said Christopher Bensch, the museum’s vice president of collections. in a statement.

Since the Hall’s inception in 1998, 77 different toys have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. About half of them are branded toys such as Radio Flyer Wagon, Lego and Rubik’s Cube. Other favorite regular toys, from a teddy bear to a paper airplane to a cardboard box.

According to the museum, Strong is looking for four qualities in potential Hall of Fame nominees: cult status, longevity enough to be enjoyed by multiple generations, a sense that the toy encourages “learning, creativity or discovery,” and some sort of innovation. in game or toy design.

This year’s 12 finalists also include Rack-O, Spirograph and Breyer horse models. Another contender is Catan, a German board game first released in 1995 as The Settlers of Catan that has sold 32 million copies worldwide and introduced Americans to the Eurogame style of board games that has since gone mainstream.

The most common heyday for this round of nominees was the 1980s: Pound Puppies, Masters of the Universe (including He-Man and She-Ra), the Phase 10 card game, and the Lite-Brite electric light toy, whose Hall of Fame entry follows behind a notable appearance in the new season of the Netflix hit. very strange things.

“These 12 toys span the entire history of the game. The summit is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in one form or another for hundreds of years. Masters of the Universe and Pound Puppies became classics in the 1980s, but they also had a big impact. game world,” Bensch said.

Last year, the board game American Girl Dolls was three inductees. Risk and this “dry sandy material composed of small, loose pieces of rock, soil, minerals, and gemstones,” more commonly known as sand.

The public can vote until September 21 via the Player’s Choice ballot.. The Advisory Committee will make the final decision. Elections will be announced in November.

