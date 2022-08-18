Negotiator behind Freedom Convoy deal says Ottawa used emergency powers too quickly

The person who negotiated on behalf of the city of Ottawa with Tamara Leach and other Freedom Convoy organizers says the agreement to move truckers off the city’s residential streets was not given enough time before the federal government used its emergency powers to crack down on the week-long occupation.

“This is a black mark on Canadian history,” Dean French said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergency Act on Feb. 14, just a day after the agreement between the city and truckers was made public.

“History will show that this was an overreaction.”

Starting in late January, protesters have been protesting pandemic-related restrictions and blocking access to neighborhoods and major arteries around Parliament Hill, clogging the streets with trucks and other vehicles.

The initiation of the act gave the authorities broad temporary powers, including the ability to freeze protesters’ bank accounts and credit cards and force towing companies to help them clean up cars. Attendance at any event deemed illegal, such as the protest against the convoy in Ottawa, has also become illegal.

Last week, unsealed cabinet minutes showed Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the law just a day after his national security adviser informed him of a potential “breakthrough” in the crisis.

Office of the Minister of Public Safety later said the minutes spoke of the negotiations the city had which “ultimately failed” after many connected with the convoy “rejected them”.

The government considered the outcome of these negotiations “as a factor influencing the decision to apply the Emergency Law,” the minister’s office added.

Met the organizers for pizza

French, who resigned as Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff in 2019 amid a controversy over patronage appointments, said dozens of trucks began moving out of residential areas when the Emergency Act went into effect.

“Why shouldn’t Trudeau’s cabinet wait until Sunday night? [Feb. 13] to tell, ‘[Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson], a very authoritative, respected mayor, has an agreement. Let’s just wait two or three days to see if this peaceful solution works. If that’s not realistic, then let’s put the hammer down,” French said. Power and politics will host Vassey Kapelos on Wednesday.

French said he approached Watson to help resolve the convoy crisis in Ottawa on 10 February.

By February 11, he said, he was personally meeting with Leach and several other organizers of the pizza convoy at a downtown Ottawa hotel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by cabinet members, announces the enactment of the Emergency Act February 14 in Ottawa. (Canadian press)

“Basically, we made a deal that night,” French said.

According to Watson’s letter to Leach dated 12 February. The agreement called for all protest trucks to be removed within 72 hours from residential areas and the baseball stadium parking lot. They were to move to Wellington Street south of Parliament Hill.

If there was “clear evidence” that the convoy began to leave areas before noon on Feb. 14, Watson would meet Leach, the mayor wrote.

In a reply letter sent on the same day Leach told Watson that Freedom Convoy’s board agreed with his request to “reduce the pressure on residents and businesses” and to concentrate vehicles around Parliament Hill.

“We will be working hard over the next 24 hours to get support from truckers,” Leach wrote. “We hope to start reshuffling our trucks on Monday.”

Attorney Keith Wilson, who represents Leach in her non-criminal cases, told the CBC. memo from Leach and other organizers of the convoy, according to him, were distributed that day to hundreds of participants in the convoy to tell them about the new strategy.

“We need to rearrange our trucks so as not to give the Prime Minister an excuse that he desperately wants to use force and seize our trucks,” the memo says.

Freedom Escort lawyer Keith Wilson speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on February 3. Convoy organizer Tamara Lich (far right). (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Forcing trucking companies to seize protest vehicles — one of the enhanced powers provided by the Emergency Act — was mentioned as an option in cabinet minutes as early as Feb. 12, the day before the cabinet became aware of the potential breakthrough.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey told a parliamentary committee earlier this year that emergency powers were useful in pushing out protesters who had entrenched themselves on the streets of Ottawa for weeks, and there were times when the RCMP would have used those powers sooner had the act been invoked sooner.

The details of the agreement became public only hours before a cabinet meeting at which Trudeau and the assembled ministers were briefed on the “breakthrough,” French said.

“It was pretty clear,” he said of the agreement. “I’m surprised the language of the prime minister’s and cabinet’s security adviser wasn’t more direct: ‘The mayor has an agreement.’

mixed signals

Some of the trucks – not all – drove off residential streets after the deal was announced, with Leach’s Twitter account questioning the validity of the deal.

Kapelos also noted that another key figure in the convoy, Pat King, condemned the deal and that some protesters interviewed after the agreement had publicly said they would not budge.

“Yes, there was some walking and some clarity that had to take place,” French said, adding that he “would like to know” how many trucks passed according to the Ottawa Police Service.

“I think this is a key issue,” French said of a public inquiry that will begin on September 19 to analyze the reasons why the Trudeau government is using emergency measures.

Watson’s office confirmed this week that the mayor never met Leach.

The mayor declined to comment on reports of a “breakthrough”, citing his scheduled appearance at the investigation.

A full list of witnesses will be made public closer to the start of the investigation, a spokesman for the Extraordinary Public Order Commission said.

In a tweet last week criticizing the Trudeau government for enforcing the Emergency Act when it did, Wilson said the agreement between the city and the convoy organizers was signed on Feb. 12.

Agreement between truckers and amp; The city was signed on Saturday. Logistics mtg took place at city hall on Sunday afternoon at the police / city. Trucks started moving on Monday morning, and there were more trucks on Tuesday. Despite this, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act. I was there and negotiated. https://t.co/jggTN4pf0O –@ikwilson

In an emailed statement, Wilson said the Feb. 13 tweet from Leach’s account indicating there was no deal was “poorly worded.”

He also pointed to a follow-up post that said the plan would go ahead.

The trucks started moving the next morning, “but poor communication between several police services resulted in the trucks being blocked while moving,” Wilson said.

More trucks are expected to arrive in the next two days. But Wilson said that by February 16—two days after the Emergency Act went into effect and the day the police began circulating notifications to protesters to leave downtown Ottawa – he was “told that the federal government and the new police chief were obstructing the deal and trucks would no longer be allowed to move” into or out of Wellington.

Other unsealed court documents based on the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s lawsuit against the federal government for its use of the law hint at communication problems with the police during the occupation.

“Ottawa appears to be missing a plan as the Chief of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has not yet approved the plan developed jointly with the RCMP and OPP,” the February 12 cabinet minutes read. members of the government incident response team.

“During [meeting]confirmation was received that the chief of police of the OPS accepted the plan.

Later during the meeting, it was noted that there are still “problems in working with the Integrated Planning Unit in Ottawa related to the communication and determination of the Chief of OPS”.

Peter Sloli resigned as Ottawa Police Chief on February 15, the day after the act was enacted. in the face of allegations that he came into conflict with members of the UPP and the RCMP he is assigned to assist the city’s law enforcement during a crisis.

The Ottawa Police Service declined to comment on the protocol and Wilson’s claims of liaison with the police, citing a pending public inquiry.

“While the Ottawa Police Service has not yet received information confirming that it will be given the opportunity to attend the public hearing, we intend to cooperate fully with the public inquiry and, if given the opportunity, will face the State of Public Emergency. order. commission,” a police spokesman said.