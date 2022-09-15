New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska football fans are struggling to find out how the first three weeks of the 2022 season have gone.

The Cornhuskers started the year 1-2 with a loss to Northwestern in Ireland and a tough home loss to Georgia Southern last week. The losses resulted in the firing of Scott Frost, who was unable to produce a winning record during his time in Lincoln after his stock rose at UCF.

Fans upset with the team were highlighted in a viral TikTok video during the week.

“I mean, look, I’m a three-time cancer survivor. These three cancers are easier to survive than the last four-plus seasons of this crap,” one Cornhuskers fan said in a radio call.

Another fan said, “I mean, you can bring in all the talented guys and all this and all that, but defense needs a mindset. You know what you need on defense? You need hog hunters. These guys shop at Hy-Vee for their bacon. I’m out.” We need guys who can go and hunt in the woods and hunt these suckers with knives, and they’re doing something. Because you need a defense that can fight with bloody fists. Instead, we’re getting punched in the goddamn face every week.”

Nebraska relieved Frost of his duties on Sunday and named Mickey Joseph as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers hope to bounce back and solidify their first winning season under head coach Mike Riley since 2016.