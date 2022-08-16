New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska freshman wide receiver DeColdest Crawford signed a Perfect Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal last month and recently starred in a commercial for a company he’s partnered with.

Crawford signed a NIL contract With Omaha-based HVAC company SOS Heating & Cooling. Given his first name, the deal made a ton of sense.

On Friday, he was in his first commercial with SOS Heating & Cooling. The woman in the commercial is very happy to have the “decoldest” air conditioning in the summer.

“I’m always the coldest,” Crawford said in the spot.

The company posted the commercial on Twitter and the video has received over 3.5 million views.

Announcing the NIL deal in July, SOS Heating & Cooling wrote: “SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new representative, Huskers WR DeColdest Crawford. If anyone knows the coolest HVAC company in Nebraska, it’s him! It’ll be you. I’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon. “

Crawford became viral during his high school days in Louisiana due to his interesting name. He had nearly 150 catches for over 2,200 yards in his high school career.

He was a three-star prospect out of high school at Nebraska. However, his collegiate debut will have to wait.

Crawford suffered a knee injury last week and coach Scott Frost said Saturday the wide receiver will miss some time.

“DeColdest is going to be out for a long time with a knee injury,” Frost said. 247 by sports. “It happened in our last fight. It’s the only big injury we’ve had. He was scared but he’ll come back strong.”