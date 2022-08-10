Nebraska woman accused of helping her daughter have an abortion

Enlarge this image toggle signature Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

OMAHA, Nebraska. A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end a pregnancy about 24 weeks after investigators discovered Facebook posts in which they discussed the use of abortion drugs and plans to subsequently burn the fetus.

The prosecutor who is handling the case said that this is the first time he has charged anyone with illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction introduced in 2010. Before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, states were not allowed to impose abortion bans until a fetus was considered viable outside the uterus, about 24 weeks.

In a Facebook post, Jessica Burgess, 41, tells her 17-year-old daughter that she bought abortion pills for her and gives her instructions on how to take them to end her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the daughter “talks about how she can’t wait to get the ‘thing’ out of her body,” the detective wrote in court papers. “Finally I can wear jeans,” says one message. Law enforcement received search warrant messages, some of which were detailed in court documents.

In early June, the mother and daughter were charged with only one felony for removing, concealing or leaving a body and two offenses: concealing the death of another person and false reporting. Only a month after investigators looked at the private messages on Facebook, they added abortion-related charges to the mother. The daughter, who is now 18 years old, is charged as an adult at the request of the prosecutor’s office.

A lawyer for Burgess did not immediately respond to Tuesday’s message, and a public defender representing the daughter declined to comment.

During the first interview, they told investigators that a teenage girl unexpectedly gave birth to a stillborn baby in the shower in the early morning of April 22. their van and then drove a few miles north of the city, where they buried the body with the help of a 22-year-old man.

The man, who has not been identified by the Associated Press because he was only charged with a misdemeanor, refused to attend a fetal funeral on rural land owned by his parents north of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska. He is due to be sentenced at the end of this month.

In court documents, the detective said the fetus showed signs of “thermal wounds” and that the man told investigators that the mother and daughter had indeed burned it. He also wrote that the daughter confirmed in a Facebook conversation with her mother that they would “burn the evidence afterwards.” According to medical records, the fetus was more than 23 weeks old, the detective writes.

Burgess later admitted to investigators that he bought abortion pills “for the purpose of inducing a miscarriage.”

At first, both mother and daughter said they didn’t remember the date the stillbirth occurred, but the detective said the daughter later confirmed the date by checking her Facebook posts. According to him, after that he demanded a warrant.

This was announced by Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith. Lincoln Magazine Star that he had never made such an illegal abortion allegation in his 32 years as district attorney. He did not immediately respond to a message from the AP on Tuesday.

The National Advocates for Pregnant Women, which supports the right to abortion, found 1,331 arrests or detentions of women for crimes related to their pregnancy from 2006 to 2020.

In addition to the current 20-week abortion ban, the state of Nebraska earlier this year tried, and failed, to pass a so-called trigger law that would have banned all abortions when the US Supreme Court overturned it. Rowe vs. Wade.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to give details of the case, but the company said officials at the social media giant “always scrutinize every government request we receive to make sure it’s valid.”

Facebook says it will resist requests it believes are invalid or too broad, but the company said it provided investigators with information about 88% of the 59,996 times the government requested data in the second half of last year.