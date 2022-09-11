New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska football great Scott Frost threw his hat into the ring as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach on Sunday when the team fired him.

Frost fired after Saturday’s stunning loss to Georgia Southern. Nebraska went 1-2 on the year with a 45-42 loss.

Ndamukong Suh, who dominated the defensive line for the Cornhuskers from 2005 to 2009, tweeted that he was ready to roam the sidelines for Nebraska.

“I’m ready to be the head coach if anyone asks,” Suh ​​tweeted.

Suh had an outstanding senior year for Nebraska in 2009. He recorded 12 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss and 52 combined tackles. That season, he won the AP Player of the Year, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Award, the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Outland Trophy and was an All-American.

For now, Nebraska has hired Mickey Joseph as interim head coach. Joseph became the first black head coach of any program at the university in school history.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we are making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program as quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

Frost was recruited from UCF after leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never made a bowl game with either team.

The team finished 5-7 in 2019. It was his best year with Nebraska. In the Associated Press preseason poll, the Cornhuskers season No. 24 came in the rank.

Nebraska opened the 2022 season 1-2 with its lone win against FCS North Dakota on Sept. 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin and then suffered a loss at home to Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt.

Nebraska this coming week at home to No. 7 will play against Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.