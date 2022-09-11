type here...
Sports Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start...
Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start to 2022 season

After a slow start to the 2022 season with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that it has fired Scott Frost as head coach of its football program.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we are making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Cornhuskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement on Sunday. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program as quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

In Frost’s place, associate head coach Mickey Joseph will step in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Alberts said.

Nebraska owes Frost about $16.4 million to buy out the remainder of his contract. If the school fires him after Oct. 1, it will have to pay $8.125 million.

Frost left with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons in Lincoln. Previously, he was the head coach at Central Florida for two seasons in 2016-17 and compiled a 19-7 record there.

Frost starred with the Cornhuskers at quarterback from 1996-97 after transferring from Stanford. In his two seasons under center with Nebraska, he completed 53.5% of his passes for 2,677 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

