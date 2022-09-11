closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost on Sunday after the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern dropped the team to 1-2 overall on the season.

Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we are making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” the statement read. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program as quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Offensive lineman Pichon Wimbley #74 of the Georgia Southern Eagles walks off the field with the mascot eagle after a win over the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Offensive lineman Pichon Wimbley #74 of the Georgia Southern Eagles walks off the field with the mascot eagle after a win over the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

“After a disappointing start to our season, I have decided that the best course of action for our program is to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach through the 2022 season.”

Frost was recruited from UCF after leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never made a bowl game with either team.

Johnny Manziel jokes about returning to Texas A&M after alma mater’s upset loss

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks on the sideline as his team warms up before a game in Lincoln, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2022.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks on the sideline as his team warms up before a game in Lincoln, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2022.
(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

The team finished 5-7 in 2019. It was his best year with Nebraska. In the Associated Press preseason poll, the Cornhuskers season No. 24 came in the rank.

Nebraska opened the 2022 season 1-2 with its lone win against FCS North Dakota on Sept. 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin and then suffered a loss at home to Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt.

Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks at the scoreboard during the Georgia Southern Eagles game on September 10, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks at the scoreboard during the Georgia Southern Eagles game on September 10, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Nebraska this coming week at home to No. 7 will play against Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.