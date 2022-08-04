New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Authorities in Nebraska are investigating an incident that resulted in multiple deaths after multiple witnesses reported an explosion early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon Press conferenceThe Nebraska State Patrol said they are investigating two separate crime scenes where four people were found dead early Thursday morning in Laurel, Nebraska.

Colonel John A. Bolduc said during a news conference that around 3 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call about a house fire in Laurel and an explosion that left one person dead inside the home.

While that scene was being investigated, Bolduc says another fire was reported at a house three blocks away, and three dead people were found at the scene.

Investigators are still processing the second scene and Bolduc says foul play is suspected.

Bolduc said a black male was seen leaving town in a silver sedan and is considered a suspect in the case. It is believed that the suspect may have picked up additional passengers before leaving town.

Fire investigators believe an accelerant was used in both fires and that the suspect or suspects may have been burned during the fires.

Bolduc said it would be “a stretch” to conclude there is no connection between the two incidents.

The medical examiner is still determining the cause of death.

“Our hearts go out to the community of Laurel, it’s a close-knit community, and we will do everything we can to resolve this matter as quickly as possible,” Bolduc said at the end of the press conference.