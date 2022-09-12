Nebraska could make five realistic hires to replace football coach Scott Frost

reading between the lines of Nebraska Athletics Director Trev Alberts comments On Sunday, when he announced the firing of Scott Frost, the Cornhuskers’ next coaching search fit under these parameters:

Nebraska will have money to spend.

As an example, the university would pay more than $16 million to toss Frost after a heartbreaking loss to Georgia Southern, instead of waiting just weeks until Oct. 1 to cut his buyout in half.

That hefty package, along with increasingly large payouts by the Big Ten, suggests Nebraska will push Frost’s $5 million annual salary to near or surpass the $7 million mark that has become the new benchmark for the top-off. -The-line head coaches in the Power Five.

Alberts is patient (and he should be).

If you’re evaluating candidates who can drop everything and step into a job midseason, being out on the market pays off. In the last cycle, Texas Tech (Joey McGuire) and Georgia Southern (Clay Helton) hired new coaches in November, a month before the market traditionally heats up.

Nebraska isn’t looking at that kind of option. While the program could reset the market from a financial standpoint, the list of contenders for this start will keep the Cornhuskers until the end of the regular season unless the university taps an readily available option like former Florida coach Donn. Mullen or former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The Cornhuskers want an established head coach

Means a current head coach or a person who has been a head coach in the recent past. More specifically, the search focused on current Power Five head coaches with a track record of developing talent, building chemistry and establishing an identity that serves as the foundation of the entire program.

Regardless of the money, Nebraska can’t fire a sitting head coach at a more valuable program — the athletics department has to sell the opening as an opportunity to rebuild a once-proud brand in the coach’s image, which is pretty much it. Appeal to a specific type of candidate. But the biggest names in coaching aren’t putting aside a better situation for a chance to make their mark on the Cornhuskers.

While things can and will change before the end of the regular season, these are five realistic names for Nebraska’s starting lineup among the current Power Five head coaches.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

As a candidate, Campbell is a safe and solid choice who meets all three of the Cornhuskers’ primary criteria.

He’s a proven Power Five coach who has achieved historic success in less-than-ideal situations by identifying prospects who fit his scheme regardless of the recruits or interest of his Power Five peers. He established a culture at Iowa State that played a significant role in the best performance in program history. He’s a grinder who revels in the foundation-setting part of a coach’s tenure and will embrace the task of digging Nebraska out of recent humiliations.

Basically, a 300-yard drive down the Campbell fairway will get you within birdie range but the par is par. You know what you’re going to get: clean, solid, physical football that plays well in Lincoln. In terms of his availability and interest, Campbell has options to leave Iowa State but is waiting for the right position; Nebraska represents the sweet spot.

Re-rank:There are four new top 10 teams in the NCAA re-rank 1-131

Highs and lows:Winners and losers from Week 2 in college football

Under the Radar:USC’s Dominance, Michigan QB Race Leads to Stuff You Missed

Misery Index:Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M of daylight

Dave Doren, North Carolina State

Not long removed from some scrutiny after finishing 4-8 in 2019, Doeren is ranked No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and is in the mix for the most successful season in program history. He posted seven winning records in his nine full seasons and did an excellent job of developing quarterbacks and edge rushers, two positions that Nebraska has sorely missed for more than a decade.

Originally from the Midwest and an assistant at Kansas and Wisconsin before being named head coach at Northern Illinois, he understands the landscape in the Big Ten but will have to re-establish a recruiting base in the Cornhuskers’ 500-mile bubble. Ambiguous and reserved, Doren’s personality fits the ethos of Nebraska.

However, like the last name on this list, Doeren’s choice to pick the Cornhuskers would require him to put aside a long building process and relinquish ownership of a program covered from top to bottom with his fingerprints. It can be a tough sell.

Chris Kleiman, Kansas State

No active coach at any level has been as successful as Kleiman, who won four Championship Subdivision national championships in five years at North Dakota State and won eight games in his two non-Covid seasons with the Wildcats. This year’s team has surpassed Missouri and appears poised to compete with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas for the Big 12 crown and a New Year’s Six berth.

While he’s well-placed with pretty solid job security, the Nebraska job is high on the Power Five ladder. Kleiman, on the other hand, has already led the Wildcats through an early transition period and the team looks destined for a top 25 finish this year. Is he ready to restart that process in a tough situation with the Cornhuskers?

If it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make, Nebraska could simply offer more: more money in a better conference with a deeper reservoir of resources.

Lance Leipold, Kansas

With an overtime win at West Virginia that left Kansas 2-0 for the first time since 2011, Leipold quickly reversed the Jayhawks’ losing ways and put the program on an upward trajectory for the first time in a decade. As an off-field Nebraska assistant in the early 2000s, he understands the program, the expectations and, most importantly, the downsides that come with the position.

Like Kleiman, he won big in low-profile competition. Leipold managed a powerhouse Division III program at Wisconsin-Whitewater, won six national championships and played for another, then turned Buffalo into one of the top teams in the MAC.

While Nebraska could almost land him, if the Jayhawks can stay hot and make a run at bowl eligibility, it will be an easy sell for Alberts and the athletics department. Even if the search isn’t geared toward immediate public acclaim, there’s some goodwill the new hire will bring to the position: Leipold will be in a better position from the start if Kansas gets five or six wins this season. Normal season.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Stoops represents a home-run hire for the Cornhuskers based on his work in transforming Kentucky from an SEC punchline to one of the toughest teams in the Power Five. He has an additional track record of reeling in recruits from Big Ten country, particularly Ohio. Schematically, Stoops and his staff have developed a model designed to even the playing field with more talented opponents, with impressive results.

Then there’s the question: Why would he leave the SEC for a position at a historically strong but recently very weak program? Like Doeren, he spent years building Kentucky into an annual Top 25 contender. To let go is to give it away. But the Cornhuskers could offer money and a chance to be the biggest show in town — something he could never get with the Wildcats wearing Stoops as his public back and forth with basketball coach John Calipari.