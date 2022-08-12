Nebraska cops used Facebook posts to investigate alleged illegal abortion.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A 41-year-old Nebraska woman faces felony charges for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally terminate a pregnancy, and the case shows how law enforcement can use online communications in the post-Rowe vs. Wade era.

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, were investigating a woman, Jessica Burgess, and her daughter Celeste Burgess, for mishandling the remains of the fetus of what they told police was Celeste’s stillbirth in late April. They were charged with concealing death and unlawfully disposing of human remains.

But in mid-June, police also sent a warrant to Facebook for Burgess’ private messages. Authorities say these conversations showed the pregnancy was aborted, not a miscarriage, as the two said.

The messages show Jessica Burgess teaching her daughter, who was 17 at the time, how to take abortion pills.

“Yes, 1 tablet stops hormones, and then you have to wait 24 hours, 2 take another,” one of her messages read.

Celeste Burgess writes, “Remember we’re burning evidence,” and later, “I can finally wear jeans.”

According to police investigators, medical records show the pregnancy lasted 23 weeks. A Nebraska law passed in 2010 prohibits abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but this deadline was not respected. Rowe vs Wade. After the decision of the Supreme Court Dobbs vs. Jackson ruling canceled Caviar in June, Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith filed charges against Jessica Burgess.

It is not yet clear that the illegal abortion charges against Burgess will stand. In his concurring opinion with Dobbs, Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote: “Can the state retroactively impose responsibility or punishment for an abortion that occurred before today’s decision comes into force?

Regardless of the outcome, the Nebraska case shows how police can rely on digital communications to investigate abortion in states where it is illegal.

“Every day across the country, police get access to private messages between people on Facebook, Instagram, any social media or messaging service you can think of,” says Andrew Crocker, senior lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Online reporting warrants are a common part of police investigations, he said, but “a lot of people are aware of this because of the far-reaching nature of how we expect abortion investigations to take place. And it will affect a lot of people.” the lives of more people that they may not have thought about in the past.”

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, didn’t talk about the case on the minutes, but issued a statement specifically stating, “We have received valid legal warrants from local law enforcement on June 7 pending the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The warrants didn’t mention abortion at all.”

What Meta didn’t say is whether it would have handled the warrants differently if it had known they were related to an illegal abortion investigation. Most large technology companies have a longstanding policy of honoring warranties that are legal and valid in the jurisdictions they originate from.

“They don’t have many options to choose from,” says Crocker. Companies may come under public pressure not to cooperate with the abortion investigation, but Crocker says it’s not easy.

“We want the rule of law to work properly,” he says. “It’s just that there are investigations, for example about abortion, where we can hope that companies don’t own the data at all and don’t have to make such difficult choices.”

While tech firms are considering their options for handling warrants for abortion investigations, others in the tech world say the long-term solution is for communications platforms not to store information that could be useful to police. And they say if companies like Meta can’t minimize such data, people should consider moving their online conversations to platforms like Signal, which encrypt messages end-to-end and can’t reveal them. police even when they get a warrant.