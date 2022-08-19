Nebraska coach Scott Frost says the offensive lineman throws up 15-20 times per practice.

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players have a habit of vomiting during practice sessions under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

“He’s coaching them,” Frost said of Raiola Huskers Radio Network. “I laugh at the guys because there’s about 15-20 vomit every day from the offensive linemen.

“It’s not because they’re out of shape – he’s working them hard. I think they like that. He frees them up to be aggressive and I like the way they come off the ball.”

The sports information director for Nebraska, Keith Mann, declined to comment, but told USA TODAY Sports Frost would be available at Sunday’s press conference. The Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frost said offensive linemen last week Wear monitors to track their output during practice. He mentioned that they are doubling their efforts compared to previous seasons.

Recent history of player safety

Player safety has been an issue at Nebraska in the past. In 2018, two college athletes in the football program were hospitalized for rhabdomyolysis after an offseason weightlifting session. The medical condition occurs when proteins and electrolytes from muscle tissue are released into the bloodstream, which can damage the kidneys and lead to hearing loss and permanent loss or death.

“Increased temperature and humidity during exercise/exertion also play a role in higher rates of rhabdomyolysis.” According to the National Institutes of Health.

Frost, in his first season, said player health is his primary concern.

“I’m ultimately responsible for anything that happens to our program,” Frost said told The Lincoln Journal Star in 2018. “Our strength coach and training room coordinated to do the best they could to make sure the transition went smoothly, but two kids pushed themselves too far and had (rhabdomyolysis).

“I want people to understand that the health of our players is always our primary concern. It was kind of a scary deal, and both kids are fine now.”

Other college football programs have seen players in recent years require medical attention amid severe practice conditions.

Former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart landed in hot water after players also developed rhabdomyolysis. Former player Doug Brenner sued Taggart, former Oregon strength coach Irel Oderinde and the University of Oregon in January 2017 for injuries he suffered during workouts.

Frost also coached the 2016-17 UCF Knights, a team that gained momentum nearly a decade ago with the death of former receiver Eric Plancher. Plancher collapsed and died after the conditioning drills. It was later revealed that his death was due to sickle cell syndrome. A jury found the school’s athletic association negligent and awarded the Plancher family $10 million.

Who is Donovan Raiola?

Nebraska’s offensive line coach, Raiola, is in his first season with the Cornhuskers. Prior to joining the program, he spent four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears. However, this will be his first full season as the lead offensive line coach.

During his playing days, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection three times. Frost said he brought in Raiola to help turn things around with the unit.

“We have a lot of guys up front who can play and be interchangeable,” Frost said. “Donnie did a good job of getting those guys better.”

Nebraska went 3-9 overall last season and won one game in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers open the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.