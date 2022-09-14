Nearly half of US governors demand withdrawal of student loan forgiveness plan in letter to Biden

Nearly half of the nation’s governors are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.

The 22 governors, all Republicans, argued that Biden’s plan would burden American taxpayers and reward “an elite few.”

Biden has previously insisted that his plan’s income-based qualifications are aimed at helping those who need it most, and has pushed back on claims about the relief’s impact on inflation.

Twenty-two Republican governors have signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.

In a letter dated Monday, the governors wrote that they are “fundamentally opposed to (Biden’s) plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few.”

Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also claimed that Biden’s plan would hurt low-income families — writing, “Hourly workers will pay for the master’s and doctorate degrees of high-paid lawyers, doctors and professors. … Put simply. So, your scheme rewards the rich and punishes the poor.”

Late last month, Biden made a major campaign promise by announcing that he would cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for millions of federal borrowers, as well as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

‘Debt and no degree’:Biden Writes Off $20K in Student Loan Debt: Recap

How can I get my student loans forgiven? Biden’s eligibility for debt relief, explained.

While Monday’s letter argued that the president’s move would benefit wealthy Americans, Biden emphasized that his plan’s income-based eligibility is aimed at helping those who need it most, particularly middle-class and low-income families. . Borrowers with incomes below $125,000 or households earning $250,000 or less are eligible for $10,000 in debt forgiveness – and up to $20,000 in debt relief for those who are low-income Pell Grant recipients.

“Education is the ticket to a better life … but over time, that ticket has become too expensive for many Americans,” Biden said. August 25 said. “The burden is so heavy that even if you graduate, you won’t have access to the middle-class life that a college degree gives you.”

While many applauded the president’s August move, other activists stressed the need for more relief — with previous pressure from progressive Democrats, unions and liberal groups pushing Biden to cancel at least $50,000 in student loans.

Biden’s announcement also prompted GOP attacks, with many Republicans slamming the president for the potential impact of the relief on the economy and those who have already paid off their student loans.

Need more relief: Debt relief with student loans will transform the lives of some, but less so for others.

Government Decents:Student loan forgiveness alienates ‘people who went and did the right thing’

“At a time when inflation is skyrocketing thanks to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, encourage higher tuition rates, and drive up inflation, negatively impacting every American,” the 22 Republican governors said in their Monday said in the letter.

By contrast, Biden argued in August that the plan was “fiscally responsible,” pointing to “real benefits for families without a meaningful impact on inflation.”

In their letter, the governors also said Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is estimated to cost a total of $600 billion and an average of $2,000 per taxpayer.

But these estimates have fluctuated among different experts. After Biden’s August announcement, the White House said the plan would cost about $240 billion. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Estimation It would be closer to $469 billion and $519 billion.

In a handful of states, borrowers receiving relief may also face higher taxes.

The White House estimates the cost of the student loan plan at $240 billion. Experts say it will be double that.

Tax loan waiver? Federal student loan forgiveness may be taxed as income in some states

Here is a list of the 22 Republican governors who have signed a letter asking Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan:

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

New Hampshire Govt. Chris Sununu

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

South Dakota Govt. Christie Noem

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Contributors: Chris Quintana, Maureen Gropp, Ella Lee, USA Today.