type here...
TOP STORIES Nearly half of US governors ask Joe Biden to...
TOP STORIES

Nearly half of US governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan write-off plan

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of the forgiveness plan. in August 2022.

Darron Cummings/AP


hide title

switch title

Darron Cummings/AP

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of the forgiveness plan. in August 2022.

Darron Cummings/AP

Nearly half of the nation’s governors have signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking them to withdraw their student loan write-off plan, which would waive up to $20,000 for federal aid borrowers.

“As governors, we are in favor of making higher education more accessible and accessible to students in our states, but we oppose as a matter of principle your plan to force American taxpayers to repay elite minority student loans…” the governors said in a letter. from Monday.

Governors, all Republicans, argue that lowest-income Americans will pay off the debts of doctors, lawyers, and professors “with the most debt, like $50,000 or more…”

However, Biden’s plan limits assistance of $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, awarded to low-income students, and $10,000 for students who did not receive Pell Grants in college. In addition, individuals earning more than $125,000 are not eligible for one-time assistance.

Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on student loan cancellation

Education

Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on student loan cancellation

“College may not be the right decision for every American, but for students who took out loans, it was their decision: able adults and willing borrowers who consciously agreed to the terms of the loan and agreed to take on debt in exchange for receiving a loan. classes,” the letter says. “A high-paying degree is not the key to realizing the American dream, but hard work and personal responsibility.”

He also argues that this is unfair to those who have previously paid off their student loans.

The governors have also expressed concern that the forgiveness plan could encourage higher education institutions to increase their spending and therefore exacerbate inflation.

“Instead of addressing the rising cost of higher education or working to lower student loan interest rates, your plan throws everything aside and exacerbates today’s problems for tomorrow’s students.”

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NPR in August that the forgiveness plan was created primarily to address the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulate the economy as a result.

Education

Education Secretary Cardona explains Biden’s plan to write off student loans

“Everyone knows someone who is fighting the effects of the pandemic,” he said. “And, you know, if we help people in the communities to reduce the chances of default, everyone wins. It will help the economy.”

The letter was signed by 22 Republican governors, including:

  • Kim Reynolds, Iowa
  • Doug Ducey, Arizona
  • Brian Kemp, Georgia
  • Mike Parson, Missouri
  • Chris Sununu, New Hampshire
  • Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma
  • Bill Lee, Tennessee
  • Mark Gordon, Wyoming
  • Kay Ivey, Alabama
  • Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas
  • Brad Little, Idaho
  • Greg Gianforte, Montana
  • Doug Burgum, ND
  • Henry McMaster, South Carolina
  • Greg Abbott, Texas
  • Mike Dunleavy, Alaska
  • Ron DeSantis, Florida
  • Larry Hogan, Maryland
  • Pete Ricketts, Nebraska
  • Mike DeWine, Ohio
  • Christy Noem, South Dakota
  • Spencer Cox, Utah

Governors also dispute Biden’s authority to implement the plan, saying, “As president, you don’t have the authority to take unilateral action to implement a massive student loan cancellation plan.”

In seven states, forgiveness can be taxed as income.

Previous articleMinnesota squirrels cause power outages for more than 9,000 residents
Next article2022 Emmys: Ted Lasso, Legacy Wins, Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings

Latest news

ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

2022 Emmys: Ted Lasso, Legacy Wins, Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings

During the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night White Lotus as well as abbot elementary won big...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Nearly half of US governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan write-off plan

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Minnesota squirrels cause power outages for more than 9,000 residents

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 12 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

On this day in history, September 13, 1857, milk chocolate magnate Milton Hershey was born in PA.

off Video Hershey's Kiss teardrop shape at center of trademark dispute Attorneys...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Geno Smith spoils Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle as Seahawks upset Broncos

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Travis says

off Video Representative Karen Bass' gun theft story under scrutiny Los Angeles...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News