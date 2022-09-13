Nearly half of US governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan write-off plan

Enlarge this image switch title Darron Cummings/AP

Darron Cummings/AP

Nearly half of the nation’s governors have signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking them to withdraw their student loan write-off plan, which would waive up to $20,000 for federal aid borrowers.

“As governors, we are in favor of making higher education more accessible and accessible to students in our states, but we oppose as a matter of principle your plan to force American taxpayers to repay elite minority student loans…” the governors said in a letter. from Monday.

Governors, all Republicans, argue that lowest-income Americans will pay off the debts of doctors, lawyers, and professors “with the most debt, like $50,000 or more…”

However, Biden’s plan limits assistance of $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, awarded to low-income students, and $10,000 for students who did not receive Pell Grants in college. In addition, individuals earning more than $125,000 are not eligible for one-time assistance.

Education Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on student loan cancellation

“College may not be the right decision for every American, but for students who took out loans, it was their decision: able adults and willing borrowers who consciously agreed to the terms of the loan and agreed to take on debt in exchange for receiving a loan. classes,” the letter says. “A high-paying degree is not the key to realizing the American dream, but hard work and personal responsibility.”

He also argues that this is unfair to those who have previously paid off their student loans.

The governors have also expressed concern that the forgiveness plan could encourage higher education institutions to increase their spending and therefore exacerbate inflation.

“Instead of addressing the rising cost of higher education or working to lower student loan interest rates, your plan throws everything aside and exacerbates today’s problems for tomorrow’s students.”

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NPR in August that the forgiveness plan was created primarily to address the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulate the economy as a result.

Education Education Secretary Cardona explains Biden’s plan to write off student loans

“Everyone knows someone who is fighting the effects of the pandemic,” he said. “And, you know, if we help people in the communities to reduce the chances of default, everyone wins. It will help the economy.”

The letter was signed by 22 Republican governors, including:

Kim Reynolds, Iowa

Doug Ducey, Arizona

Brian Kemp, Georgia

Mike Parson, Missouri

Chris Sununu, New Hampshire

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

Bill Lee, Tennessee

Mark Gordon, Wyoming

Kay Ivey, Alabama

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Brad Little, Idaho

Greg Gianforte, Montana

Doug Burgum, ND

Henry McMaster, South Carolina

Greg Abbott, Texas

Mike Dunleavy, Alaska

Ron DeSantis, Florida

Larry Hogan, Maryland

Pete Ricketts, Nebraska

Mike DeWine, Ohio

Christy Noem, South Dakota

Spencer Cox, Utah

Governors also dispute Biden’s authority to implement the plan, saying, “As president, you don’t have the authority to take unilateral action to implement a massive student loan cancellation plan.”

In seven states, forgiveness can be taxed as income.