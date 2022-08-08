type here...
CANADA POLITICS Nearly 9 million Canadians have $1.4 billion of uncashed...
CANADAPOLITICS

Nearly 9 million Canadians have $1.4 billion of uncashed CRA checks.

By printveela editor

The Canadian Revenue Service says nearly 9 million Canadians are owed some form of public money, and starting this month it plans to send out reminders to tens of thousands of people to let them know.

Canada’s Internal Revenue Service said on Monday it had about $1.4 billion in uncashed checks on its books, some of which were paid as far back as 1998. As of May, 8.9 million Canadians had some sort of uncashed check affixed to their name. According to the tax agency, the average amount owed is $158.

“We want to make sure that this money ends up where it belongs. In the pockets of the taxpayers!” the tax office said.

The tax agency said it would soon notify the approximately 25,000 recipients of Canadian Child Benefit and related provincial/territorial programs, GST/HST credit, and Alberta energy tax refunds if they are owed money. Another group of 25,000 will be notified in November and another in May 2023.

While the tax agency processes billions of dollars in taxes and rebates every year, not all of it ends up in the hands of the Canadians who qualify for it, mainly because people either lose checks or change addresses, meaning they never receive them. first of all.

The CRA began working on the backlog of uncashed checks in February 2020 and has since said it returned $802 million to taxpayers who were owed money and were unaware of it.

The CRA said Canadians can check if they have non-cash payments by logging into or signing up for an online CRA account.

