Nearly 60% of British Columbians have difficulty or no access to a doctor: survey

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute shows that half of Canadians face problems accessing a doctor. The problem is more pronounced in British Columbia.

Half of respondents in Canada said they had difficulty accessing a family doctor or that they had no doctor at all. That number rose to 59 percent for respondents in British Columbia and to 60 percent in Atlantic Canada.

Thirty-three percent of all respondents reported having “difficult access” to a doctor—waiting a week or more to see an appointment—while 17 percent did not have a doctor but wanted to find one. In British Columbia, the numbers were 36 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

According to the institute, one in five Canadians — about six million Canadian adults — does not have a family doctor.

Nearly a million people in British Columbia do not have a family doctor, with some critics blaming the province’s fee-for-service system, which pays doctors for each office visit.

The province recently announced $118 million to help family doctors with high overhead costs in the short term, but some doctors say it’s not enough to tackle the growing health crisis.

WATCH | Vancouver man with rare metabolic disorder offers $5,000 to find family doctor

Man offering $5,000 to family doctor Duration 2:24 A Vancouver resident has posted an ad offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help him find a family doctor. Gary Shuster suffers from a rare metabolic disorder that requires constant medical attention.

Fourteen percent of respondents reported easy access to a family doctor, while 33 percent reported satisfactory access, and another 33 percent reported difficult access. Seventeen percent did not have a doctor but wanted one, and three percent said they did not want or need one.

Among those with a doctor, 18% reported that making an appointment with a doctor was easy, usually taking a day or two. 41% said that they usually have to wait a few days, but if necessary, it can be earlier. Another 41% reported that it usually takes at least a week to make an appointment.

The responses paint a picture that “the system appears to work for 14 percent of Canadian adults, or 4.4 million Canadians,” the report notes.

Long search for a doctor

Of those looking for a doctor, 35% say they have been looking for one for over a year, and 29% say they have stopped looking entirely. Thirty percent of those without a doctor aged 55 or older—the demographic most likely to need medical attention—say they have stopped looking.

Failure to see a doctor in a timely manner can lead to problems getting referrals for tests or appointments, according to the report. It says that Canadians with easy access to a GP are half as likely to report difficulty making appointments for other types of appointments compared to those with little or no access.

The report is the second of three Angus Reid Institute reports examining public opinion about the health care system. The first report showed that Canadians are less satisfied with their access to health care than Americans.

In August, the Angus Reid Institute conducted two online surveys, receiving responses from 2,279 Canadians between August 8 and 10 and 1,209 Americans between August 16 and 17. The Canadian findings had a margin of error of +/- 2.0%, 19 times out of 20, while the US results had a margin of error of +/- 3.0%.