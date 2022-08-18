Nearly 6 million people in Canada faced food insecurity in 2021, according to a U of T study.

About 5.8 million people in Canada experienced some form of food insecurity in 2021, according to a new study released Wednesday by University of Toronto researchers.

This number includes 1.4 million children.

The Household Food Insecurity in Canada 2021 study states that the total number of food insecure households is 15.9% in all 10 provinces. The study examined levels of food insecurity in the provinces throughout the pandemic and up to the current period of record inflation.

The researchers found that the problem had not improved in the past three years.

“We are not seeing a measurable improvement in food insecurity for low-income families in Canada,” Valerie Tarasuk, professor of dietetics at Temerty University School of Medicine, said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the study, there are large differences in levels of food insecurity across provinces, ranging from 13.1% of households in Quebec to 20.3% of households in Alberta, with Ontario in the middle when it comes to both general and severe food insecurity. . . Data collected in the territories is not yet available, the study says.

Tarasiuk’s research team, known as PROOF, drew on data from 54,000 households in Statistics Canada’s Canada Income Survey collected in 2021. The researchers defined food insecurity as “insufficient or insecure access to food due to financial constraints”.

In Ontario, one in six households, or 16.1 percent, were food insecure in 2021, representing 2.3 million people. In addition, 4.6%, or 259,000 households in the province, were severely food insecure, meaning family members skipped meals, reduced food intake, or went days without food due to lack of money.

Researchers say food insecurity persists

“Household food insecurity is a measure of material deprivation that is closely related to other indicators of social and economic disadvantage. Households with lower incomes are more likely to suffer from food insecurity,” the report summary says.

High rates of food insecurity persist and are of “deep concern” given the impact on human health and the healthcare system, the researchers say. They believe food insecurity will worsen if incomes do not keep pace with inflation.

“The persistently high prevalence of household food insecurity across Canada and the patterns of vulnerability documented in this report highlight the need for more effective, evidence-based policy responses from federal and provincial governments,” the report’s summary states.

The report calls on governments to address the vulnerability of households that depend on income from work but still struggle to make ends meet and ensure that working-age adults who are not working also have sufficient income to meet basic needs.

Dramatic increase in the use of food banks

Neil Hetherington, CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank, says he has seen food insecurity soar.

In 2019, about 60,000 people a month visited the charity at this time of year, he told CBC News. Now that number has nearly tripled to 171,000 customer visits per month.

Volunteers at the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto prepare food for distribution at a warehouse in August 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Noting that the Daily Bread has real-time data, he said the rise in food bank use has occurred in two phases. Monthly visits nearly doubled during the first 18 months to just under two years after the pandemic. The next spike came when inflation hit in February and the number of monthly visits rose to its current level.

He suspects that monthly visits to the food bank are on the rise. In May, he estimates that 225,000 customers visit Toronto alone every month.

According to him, the main problem is the lack of affordable housing and poverty.

Social assistance should grow, lawyer says

Greg de Groot-Maggetti, Program Advocacy Partner with the Mennonite Central Committee of Ontario, works with people affected by poverty and homelessness. In the Waterloo region, where he lives, deGroot-Maggetti said it would take more than $1,900 a month for an unmarried adult to reach the poverty line.

According to him, in Toronto, this line is much higher.

He told CBC News that there are two types of social assistance in the province: the Ontario Disability Assistance Program, which tops out at less than $1,200 a month, and the Ontario Works Program, which is about $730 a month. He noted that disability in September will increase by five percent – by almost $60 a month.

“It’s still not even close enough to get close to the poverty line,” he said of the rise in disability, noting that Ontario Works’ “staggering” number “can’t even come close to affording an apartment or a room, let alone food.” “

DeGroot-Maggetti cited Canada’s $2,000 monthly emergency response allowance as an estimated baseline for how long people would need to live, adding that if ODSP rates doubled, it would push recipients into poverty.

If Ontario Works were to double, he said, it would “still leave people well below the poverty line. But this is a necessary scale of increase.”