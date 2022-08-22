Nearly 4 times as many people die in Jasper National Park as in Banff. That’s why

Neighboring Banff and Jasper National Parks are very similar – both are mountainous, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with a major highway.

However, they are very different when it comes to traffic accidents.

Between 2011 and 2021, Parks Canada reported that 1,007 coyote-sized and larger animals were killed on roads in Jasper National Park.

Including 425 white-tailed deer, 161 elk and 125 big horned sheep that were killed on the roads in the national park.

That’s almost four times the number in Banff, where 272 animals were killed, even though the park has more miles of highway.

“This is much higher than we would like to see,” said David Argument, Jasper National Park Resource Conservation Officer.

Most of the deaths are due to commercial trucks, he said.

According to The Argument, Jasper has a higher death rate because the main road that runs through the park has no underpasses, guardrails, and no overpasses for wildlife, unlike its neighbor.

And it’s not just animals that die on the roads.

More than 600 animals have died on the railroad in both national parks over the past decade, according to Parks Canada. The railroad is not fenced and there are no crossings for wildlife.

Banff success story

In response to the high number of animal deaths in Banff National Park, work began on dual Highway 1 in the 1980s. By 2014, the fenced road had 38 wildlife underpasses and six overpasses.

According to Parks Canada, this has reduced vehicle collisions with wildlife in the park by more than 80 percent.

Banff is regarded by many biologists as an example of successful conservation.

“Whenever someone wants to implement wildlife crossing infrastructure anywhere else in the world, they often come to Banff to learn,” said Adam Linnard, Alberta’s Yellowstone to Yukon Program Manager, a non-profit conservation organization.

Why there are no such structures in Jasper National Park, The Argument says, is partly due to the geology.

Highway 1 through Banff is mostly straight. By comparison, Highway 16 in Jasper meanders. It snakes along rivers and lakes, gliding under several rocks.

Crossing the wilderness through the overpass on the highway is expensive, up to $4 million each. Highway 1 in Banff National Park has six viaducts and 38 underpasses. (Parks Canada)

For example, when driving from Edmonton to Jasper, Calamity Point is the first rocky point where the highway is wedged between rocky cliffs and the Athabasca River. According to Argument, this place is popular with bighorn sheep because it allows them to avoid predators.

“There is significant sheep mortality in this area,” he said.

Due to the terrain, it will be difficult to build an overpass, and it is almost impossible to divide the highway.

“We have to be careful with the placement of these things to make sure they are in a place where the wildlife we ​​are trying to help can actually use them,” Argument said.

7:22 Summer traffic in the mountains poses a danger to wildlife It’s summer now, which means more trips to the mountains. But extra cars on the highway can also pose a big threat to wildlife. Liam Harrap of Edmonton AM compared road deaths in Jasper and Banff National Parks, Canada’s two busiest national parks.

Trouble with the roads

Animals are attracted to roads for many reasons.

The ditches are great for dandelions, which bears love to eat, said Seth Cherry, conservation manager for Banff National Park.

Recently in Banff National Park, bears have learned to climb fences along a highway to reach a nutrient-rich flower.

“We’re looking at ways to improve the design of the fence, maybe run electrical wires in certain places,” Cherry said.

In addition, in winter the roads are salted to make them passable, however the salt attracts wildlife.

“Roads are a major component of human impact on terrestrial ecosystems,” said Adam Ford, a biologist at the University of British Columbia at Okanagan.

Highways also cross animal pastures.

In one study, Ford found that chipmunks rarely cross the road.

“There is no forest canopy. The land is different,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter in traffic.”

A wildlife camera picture shows a mother grizzly and two cubs heading for an underpass to cross Highway 1 in Banff National Park. (highwaywilding.org)

“Need to do something”

Chris Smith, parks coordinator for the northern chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wildlife Society, a conservation non-profit organization, said Jasper needs to do more to reduce wildlife deaths on the roads.

If Jasper maintains the status quo, the wildlife population could be threatened, Smith said.

For now, Parks Canada has said traffic accidents in Jasper are not causing an overall decline.

“Of course, this is an annoying source of losses, and we don’t want to be hit,” Argument said.

The death rate of wild animals on the roads can be significantly reduced if people drive carefully and slowly, leaving plenty of room for wild animals, he said.

A bull elk during mating season near Jasper, Alta in 2019. Over the past 10 years, 425 white-tailed deer, 161 elk and 125 bighorn sheep have been killed on the roads of the national park. (Nancy Hamoud/Contributed by Brian Keating)

No caribou have been killed on Jasper’s roads since 2011, but three grizzly bears have died. Grizzlies are listed as endangered in Alberta and caribou are listed as endangered species.

Earlier this summer, a bear cub was orphaned after his mother was hit by a truck.

According to a 2016 Parks Canada report, up to 10 percent of moose in Jasper die on roads and rails.

“We want wild animals to roam freely in our national park. That’s why they exist,” Smith said.

“Something needs to be done in Jasper as this is unacceptable.”

There are also human losses from traffic accidents.

More than 35,000 collisions between vehicles and wildlife have occurred on Canadian roads in 2020, according to Transport Canada, resulting in nearly 2,000 injuries and 17 deaths.

Jasper’s future

The fencing, the creation of twins, and the addition of overpasses for wildlife in Jasper will greatly reduce road deaths, the Argument said.

But he has concerns.

First, fencing alone is not a solution, as animals need to cross roads to find food and mate. According to him, an important addition is the creation of overpasses and underground passages.

Another concern is that predators can use fences to herd prey, but in a follow-up email with Banff National Park, Parks Canada said they had no such examples.

Reducing wildlife mortality in our national parks should be a priority, Linnard said.

“We have higher expectations for Parks Canada than anything else,” he said.

“We know they can do it.”