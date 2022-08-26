New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Hold President Biden accountable For his $500 billion student loan pamphlet.

Georgia Republican Representative. Jody Hayes, along with 93 of her colleagues, sent a spicy letter to Pelosi, demanding that the speaker take action to hold her taxpayer-funded student loan bill accountable.

“Speaker Pelosi clearly stated in July 2021 that President Biden ‘does not have the authority’ to cancel federal student loan debt. ‘That would have to be an act of Congress,'” Hice said in a press release obtained exclusively by Fox News. Digital. “I demand that Speaker Pelosi act decisively and stick to her previous statement — a direct rejection of President Biden’s executive overreach yesterday.”

White House is silent on whether tax hikes are needed to pay for $300,000,000,000 student loan handout

“President Biden is a desperate politician,” Hice said. “His plan to shift $300 billion in debt onto the backs of hard-working American taxpayers is a politically crass stunt that makes a mockery of our Constitution and the rule of law.”

“Speaker Pelosi has a choice,” the Georgia Republican added. “Will she succumb to the president’s shockingly illegal action, or will she back up her own words by taking swift action?”

Written by a group of nearly 100 GOP lawmakers The letter was obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital They are concerned about “massive executive overreach” by Biden to “illegally cancel federal student loan debt.”

Lawmakers pointed to the measure’s $300 billion taxpayer-funded price tag and warned that the president’s plan would “increase the cost of higher education, exacerbating the problem that President Biden pretends to solve.”

“Any plausible legal authority to implement such a policy is not discernible from the President’s plan,” Hice and his colleagues wrote. “The legislative and executive branches each have powers defined under the Constitution.”

“No provision of the Constitution or any law of Congress, including the Higher Education Act, grants President Biden or the Secretary of Education the authority to make false claims through this unilateral action,” the letter continued.

Republicans suggested Pelosi’s own announcement from July 2021 Speaking “thankfully,” the speaker “expressed his agreement” with the GOP when he warned that Biden lacked the constitutional authority to cancel student loans.

“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel the debt, he doesn’t,” Pelosi said. “He can postpone, delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”

“Although we disagree on many things, your announcement in July 2021 was correct,” the Republicans wrote. “President Biden’s Student Loan Grant Is Unconstitutional and Illegal.”

“Given your earlier position and your leadership role as Speaker of the House, it is imperative that you act immediately to protect our Constitution and the powers of the legislative branch,” they continued.

Republicans asked Pelosi if she would “commit to supporting” her previous statement with “definitive action to stand up to this blatant overreach that President Biden is implementing,” saying the president’s “action goes beyond policies around student loans.”

“This is an illegal act by a president hoping for a political victory,” Hice and his Republican colleagues concluded in the letter. “We expect you to keep your word and work to protect the Constitution and the law.”

Reps. from Georgia. 93 Republican House members joined Hice in the letter, including Austin Scott, Ashley Hinson of Iowa, French Hill of Arkansas and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Washington has been abuzz with bipartisan uproar since Biden announced his taxpayer-funded $500,000,000,000 student loan handout on Wednesday. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion, but the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) adjusted the figure in a new analysis.

Since the announcement, the White House has been deafeningly silent on whether Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loans for some Americans will pay off in the long run and raise tax bills for average Americans as well.

Fox News Digital asked the administration about a new analysis from the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, which estimates that the student loan handout will cost the average US taxpayer more than $2,000. The fiscally conservative think tank, in particular, said the federal government needs to figure out a way to offset future forgiven debt, whether it be through spending cuts or tax increases. Most, the group predicts, will be by the latter.

The White House did not respond to questions about the report or its focus on a future tax hike to replace Biden’s student loan handout.

Fox News Digital’s Haris Alik contributed reporting.