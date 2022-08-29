BUT a penny for Jewison Bennett’s thoughts last Friday morning. Almost certainly still jet-lagged from his 8,600km journey from Costa Rica to the North East of England, the 18-year-old winger arrived at the Academy of Light’s training ground to meet his new teammates, signing a four-year contract. play for Sunderland the day before. “When you see the Stadium of Light and this huge fan base, you have more desire to work day in and day out and give it your all,” he said after signing the contract.

Bennett’s new manager could hardly have been more forthcoming in his praise of the player who became the youngest player to represent Costa Rica when he came on as a substitute against El Salvador a year ago, but he preached caution. “We need to be patient and give him time to acclimatize in a new country and learn the language,” said Alex Neil. “He’s definitely for the future.”

While this may well be the case, one of Bennett’s first acts as a Sunderland player was to say goodbye to the man who had signed him less than 24 hours earlier. In a move that has all but solidified Sunderland’s status as the top ‘joke’ club in the English league, Netflix cameras returned to the Academy of Light on Friday morning to begin filming the third episode of the acclaimed documentary series Sunderland. Until I’m dead and we can only hope they were spinning as an emotional Neil reportedly told his shocked players he was leaving them to go and run Stoke.

While Bennett could be one of Sunderland’s futures, it’s become quite clear that the manager who brought them back to the Championship after a four-year purgatory in League One was definitely not. Even Sunderland fans will see a funny side once their audible anger, which came out unequivocally on Saturday against Norwich City, subsides.

On the day that their booming club shelled out a record-breaking sum for new striker Alexander Isak, Newcastle fans were certainly in understandable fits of amusement caused by the latest setback to their bitter but increasingly insignificant rivals. If, as Jurgen Klopp recently suggested, the bad jokes infiltrating Liverpool’s training ground are due to the presence of a witch, the Academy of Light must be occupied by a whole coven.

Only Sunderland could have welcomed the Netflix cameras backstage for two seasons in which they were relegated consecutively, only to be conspicuously absent from the subsequent campaign in which they finally secured promotion to the playoffs. Only Sunderland could authorize their return to very day the club’s best manager in years announced he was leaving to manage the side his side had beaten six days earlier.

Why is it never us? asked Michelle Barraclough tearfully as she watched cheering Charlton fans celebrate their team’s recent robbery of their beloved Black Cats in the League One play-off final in one of the most poignant scenes of the latest Sunderland Til I Die series. “. “Why is it always us?” she might have asked on a Friday morning.

Jewison Bennett joins the Academy of Light shortly before he sees manager Alex Neil announce that he is leaving the club. Photo: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images

After years of boardroom buffoonery and an often comical farce in which a dozen full-time or temporary managers failed to get a tune out of often subpar or underperforming players, Barraclough and her fellow Sunderland fans could be forgiven for thinking that they finally caught a long overdue break with the arrival of the Nile last February. They did, in fact, as the Scot rallied and galvanized a debilitated team to secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season. However, his sudden departure, despite encouraging signs in the early stages of the season, once again threatens to plunge the club into crisis.

The reasons for what many see as a side step for the Nile at best remain both clear and obscure. While we can only speculate about life behind the scenes at Sunderland, all available evidence suggests the club has distanced itself from its days as arguably English football’s biggest lost cause. Neil had brought in seven players over the summer and was on the cusp of signing another promising teenager from Paris Saint-Germain, but recently expressed frustration at his inability to bring on more new faces.