The National Education Associated Teachers Union promoted a book about teenagers kneeling for the national anthem as part of their August 2022 recommendations. The book also contains scenes where a character gets high on marijuana.

The book “Why We Fly” discusses how two girls on the cheerleading team, Lenny and Chanel, protest during the national anthem. The book’s authors said they were inspired by Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest racial injustice.

“Ask after reading [your students to] “Discuss how an event can be interpreted in many ways, and how their experiences, beliefs, and place in the world shape how they see and feel about events and how they communicate,” the NEA said about how teachers should organize the lesson.

“As the song begins, we all look at Lenny, who signals with a pom-pom and then drops until one knee touches the grass. We fall like a row of dominoes, just like we planned… My head is buzzing. My whole team kneels behind me. It feels good to be united,” the book says.

The book also depicts Chanel getting high from a weed pen in a school locker room. “I unzip my bag… and take out… my vape pen… I blow out the vapor as soon as I open the door.”

A student named Marisol realizes what she was doing but promises not to let her out. “Well-behaved women rarely make history,” she said.

“Oh, s—. You’re right. I think I need to check my inner ugliness. Don’t let anyone tell you how to act,” Chanelle said.

On another occasion, Chanel is depicted getting high and hiding her drug use from her parents. “I… pull out my vape pen and hit the button. The tension that settled in my shoulders went away from me.”

When her parents come home unexpectedly, Chanel starts spraying air freshener to hide from them. “I don’t want to be stuck… with them while I’m high,” Chanel thinks to herself. “I… am descending the stairs hoping the gust of wind will remove any remnants of my recent activity.”

One of the discussion questions NEA recommended teachers ask students is “… what examples of racial privilege can you identify from the book? From your own experiences?”

“Kneeling is an act of both defiance and resistance, but also respect, mourning, [of] A page added by the NEA said, “To honor the lives lost.” In it the teacher should ask “According to this quotation, what is the symbol of kneeling?” and “Why might people choose to kneel in protest?”

Colin Kaepernick is praised in the book’s authors’ note for kneeling during the national anthem while a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

“With all these pivotal moments in sports and cultural history running through our heads, we decided to tell the story of two friends on the high school cheerleading team who chose to kneel during the national anthem,” said authors, Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal. .

Fox News Digital reached out to NEA for comment but did not receive a response.

Another book recommended by the NEA as part of the Racial Justice Theme is Abram X. Based on the work of Kendy. The book is called “Stamped” and teaches that America is a systemically racist country and takes students on a “race journey.”

“By acknowledging America’s racist present, we can work toward building a non-racial America. A non-racial America where no racial group is inferior or superior,” the book says.

“The most addictive drug known to America. Racism. It creates wealth, an inflated sense of self, and illusions,” the book says.

“I don’t quite understand that the only extraordinary thing about white people is that they think there is something extraordinary about white people.”